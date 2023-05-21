FRISCO HERITAGE SOFTBALL JENSIN HALL

Jensin Hall struck out 14 and allowed only four hits in a complete-game shutout effort as Heritage advanced to the Class 5A Region II finals with a 1-0 victory over Melissa on Friday at McKinney Boyd High School.

 Photo Courtesy of Michael Horbovetz

One week from now, one Frisco ISD softball program will be heading to the state tournament.

The question is will the historic run continue for Heritage or Lone Star after each won their regional semifinal match-ups in dramatic fashion.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments