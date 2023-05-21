Jensin Hall struck out 14 and allowed only four hits in a complete-game shutout effort as Heritage advanced to the Class 5A Region II finals with a 1-0 victory over Melissa on Friday at McKinney Boyd High School.
One week from now, one Frisco ISD softball program will be heading to the state tournament.
The question is will the historic run continue for Heritage or Lone Star after each won their regional semifinal match-ups in dramatic fashion.
The Coyotes were able to edge Melissa in a 1-0 victory on Friday in a Class 5A Region II semifinal one-game playoff at McKinney Boyd High School as they moved on to the regional finals for the first time in program history.
The game was delayed by the inclement weather that hit the area during the evening, but that did not affect Heritage starter Jensin Hall.
The senior continued her dominance on the mound, as she struck out 14 and scattered four hits in a complete-game shutout effort.
Hall also played a key role at the plate, as in the top of the sixth inning, she reached on an infield single, moved into scoring position courtesy of Ahna Vanmeter and then came across with the winning run on a clutch RBI base hit by Sam Riley.
The Coyotes will face off with the Rangers, who rallied from a one-game deficit to double-dip Dayton on Friday in their Class 5A Region II semifinal best-of-3 series at Waco Midway High School.
Lone Star will appear in the regional final for the second time in program history, and first since 2013, but it was not easy.
Junior pitcher Audrey Richardson, who had already pitched a complete game in the Game 2 win, logged all 13 innings in the finale, throwing 173 pitches along the way, and she also drove in the game-winning run in the 2-1 victory.
Richardson struck out seven in the 13-inning effort and was also 3-for-5 at the plate.
Earlier in the day, the Rangers were able to double up the Broncos in a 8-4 victory to extend the series.
Lone Star opened a 5-1 lead at the end of two innings and then tacked on three insurance runs in the fifth to seal it.
Emilee Prochaska went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and three batted in. Alyson Smith was 1-for-2 with a pair of RBIs, Brooke Wooten went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs and Kirstyn Jones and Serenity Smith also drove in runs.
In the opener on Thursday, Dayton had grabbed the upper hand with a 7-3 victory.
Prochaska was 3-for-4 with a double and a run and Serenity Smith doubled and drove in a run, but it was not enough.
Fortunately for the Rangers, they got things turned around on Friday to keep their hopes of a state championship alive.
