If there was any question that Frisco ISD boasts the best overall girls soccer talent in Texas, it might have been answered.
Eight local teams qualified for the playoffs, and of the six that were eliminated in earlier rounds, five of those came at the hands of other FISD squads.
So it is fitting that the Region II championship and a trip to the state tournament will be decided by a pair of FISD teams, as Frisco and Reedy each punched their ticket to the finals with victories on Friday at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton.
The Raccoons and Lions will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday back at Standridge with a trip Georgetown on the line.
Frisco played in the second half of the double-header, and used a strong first half to carry it to a 3-1 victory over McKinney North.
The Raccoons had the bulk of the early chances, with the Bulldogs also threatening on counter attacks.
After a scoreless first 20 minutes, Frisco continued to press the attack, but was turned aside by a couple of nice saves by Bulldogs keeper Morgan Paley.
But the persistence paid off when McKinney North was whistled for a foul in the box and London Young coolly converted the penalty kick to take a 1-0 lead with 11:51 left in the first half.
It was the start of an offensive explosion in the final dozen minutes.
Paley continued to make good saves, but the Raccoons would not be denied.
Kori Ballard made a nice run down the left side and slid a perfect pass to Young, who tapped it in for a goal to make it 2-0 with 3:19 left before halftime.
Less than two minutes later, Kamora Hall fired a 26-yard rocket into the top-right corner of the net to push the advantage to 3-0.
McKinney North capped a wild final few minutes when Mary Beth Kessler scored on a long-range shot to cut it to 3-1 with just 34 seconds left before the break.
The Bulldogs were hoping the momentum of the late score would carry over, but after a couple of early opportunities, Frisco began to control possession once again, gaining a majority of the chances.
And while the Raccoons were unable to add to their lead, they were more than content to keep McKinney North off the scoreboard, as the 3-1 score would be the way it would end.
Earlier in the day, Reedy had claimed a 2-1 victor over Forney in the first regional semifinal.
Each team had chances early on, but the Jackrabbits got the first break when the Lions were called for a foul in the box and Kyleigh Johnson converted the penalty kick to give them a 1-0 lead with 6:39 left in the first half.
Reedy continued to attack, but Forney keeper Jada Scott made several nice saves to preserve the one-goal advantage.
But the Lions kept the pressure on and it paid off early in the second half, as Dezeriah Scott beat a defender to a loose ball and then slid a right-footed shot past the keeper to tie it at 1-1 with 36:58 left in regulation.
Both teams had chances to break the deadlock, but Scott and Reedy keeper Kennedy Wilkinson each made some big saves.
It looked like the match was heading to overtime until lightning struck.
The Lions were awarded a corner kick, which Grayson Fox sent into the box. Hannah Davidson got position on her defender, and sent a header just inside the near post to give them a 2-1 lead with just 2:58 remaining in regulation and that is the way it would end.
Reedy now finds itself in the regional championship round for the first time in program history, while Frisco is back for the first time since 2016.
The Raccoons entered the playoffs as the No.1 team in the Lethal Enforcer Soccer regional rankings, and have dropped only two matches all season long, but both of those came at the hands of the No. 5 Lions, who are trying to make it three in a row to punch their first ticket to the state tournament.
