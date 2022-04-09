CARROLLTON—For all the intangibles in sports, there is something about knowing how to win.
Perhaps no local team has exemplified that trait in recent years better than the Wakeland boys soccer team, the reigning Class 5A state champions who have spent the last two weeks putting themselves in position to defend that crown.
The journey through the soccer playoffs is a tension-filled roller coaster of a ride, requiring a team to prove their will to be a champion if they should be fortunate enough to still be standing at the end.
On Saturday, there were two teams that showed that heart and character, as the Wolverines battled 9-5A rival Lone Star in a match worthy of being a state championship game.
The Rangers were in the midst of a historical run of their own. Lone Star had not only won its first district championship, it captured its first playoff win in program history, and had not slowed down from there in adding four more postseason victories to reach the regional final.
Naturally, 80 minutes were not enough to decide it, as they finished deadlocked at 1-1 at the end of regulation.
Nor were the two overtime periods.
The heavyweight showdown would be decided in a shootout, where the momentum swings continued.
But when the opportunity presented itself, Wakeland seized it, as Brennan Bezdek coolly converted his penalty kick to give the Wolverines a 4-2 edge in a shootout and lift them to the championship in the Class 5A Region 2 championship match at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton.
Wakeland returns to the state tournament in Georgetown, with the semifinals set for Thursday and the championship slated for Saturday.
The Rangers had won the first two meeting during the 9-5A slate, but the Wolverines sent an early message that the playoffs were a different story, as William Heidman got a pass through to Ryan Greener, who beat the keeper to stake them to a 1-0 lead just 96 seconds into the match.
The regional championship stage might have been foreign territory to the Rangers, let alone playing from behind, but they stayed on point and never panicked.
Later in the half, Aubry Eason sent a sharp shot that was saved, but the ball was still available and Blake Humphrey pounced on the rebound and deposited it into the net to tie it at 1-1 with a little less than 15 minutes left in the half.
It remained tied into halftime, and in fact, that would remain the score until the shootout.
Despite both teams having their chances, the defenses held firm.
Wakeland nearly scored at the end of regulation and had the lion’s share of chances in the first overtime.
Lone Star responded in the second extra period, but was unable to find the back of the net and the match would be decided in penalties.
Both teams converted in the first round, with Micah Kelly scoring for Wakeland and Aubry Eason answering for the Rangers.
The second round belonged to the keepers, as both shots were saved, preserving the tie.
The teams traded goals in the third round, with Hazani Torres scoring for the Wolverines and Ivan Villatoro doing the same for Lone Star.
The break came in the fourth round, when Evan Lupo gave Wakeland an edge and the Rangers’ attempt went wide.
That opened the door for the Wolverines and they sent their best player to seal the deal and Bezdek delivered to punch their return to the state tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.