While many sports have had their schedules drastically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, cross country has not been affected to the same extent.
That means the upcoming district meets are just a couple of weeks away in late October, giving them just a few more opportunities to round into form.
Several local teams took advantage of the nice Saturday weather to compete in various events around the area, including at the North Texas XC Circuit #4 series, which took place at four separate courses.
Four teams were in action on the Warren Course with Sachse, Lebanon Trail, Lone Star and Centennial.
The Crandall girls won the team title with a total of 50, with Sachse (103) in fifth, Lone Star (137) in sixth and Lebanon Trail (165) in seventh.
The Mustangs were led by sophomore Anna Eischen, who finished fourth among all individuals. Senior Madison Ramirez earned a top-10 spot in seventh, while sophomores Ashley Rivera and Greta Johnson and junior Gracia Leonard rounded out the top five.
The Rangers were led by individual champion Veronica Ambrosionek, whose time of 18:47.40 was 1:54 ahead of the field. Senior Ashlyn Sterling and freshman Autumn Miller also placed in the top 40.
The Trail Blazers got top-40 finishes from junior Sheridon Clayton, junior Hiwata Kitahama and junior Allana Essenburg.
Plano West won the boys title with a score of 23, with Lebanon Trail (95) in third, Sachse (124) in fifth and Lone Star (126) in seventh.
The Wolves’ Hogan Park Heikkinen (17:13.03) edged out Centennial’s Kyler Steele (17:13.70) to win the individual title.
The Trail Blazers placed three runners in the top 20 with senior Franco Alcantera (7th), sophomore Grayson Klosowski (11th) and freshman Neeraj Kulkarni (18th).
Junior Israel Garcia paced the Mustangs, followed by junior Jorge Acosta, senior Gavin Clymer, junior Lucas Carter and junior Henock Dagne.
The Rangers got top-25 finishes from junior Obrey Minor, junior Aaron Zamora and junior Matthew Dominguez.
On the Myers course, Wakeland won the girls title with a total of 47, just holding off McKinney Boyd (51) and individual champion Kate Leonard.
Senior Mackenzie Davis led the Wolverines by placing fourth, followed by junior Chloe Smith in fifth and junior Cori Cochran in seventh. Seniors Ashley Dalleske and Mae Boedeker rounded out the five scoring runners in 15th and 16th place, respectively.
Memorial freshman Peyton Benson was the individual runner-up and junior Erin O’Brien and freshman Emma Folkmann helped the Warriors to place fifth as a team.
On the boys side, Wakeland junior Natnael Enright won the individual title over Allen’s Matthew Jordan, as the Eagles won the team championship.
Enright, David Corujo, Gabriel Aguirre, Jack Winne and Lukas Vetkoetter helped the Wolverines to a fourth-place finish, while Sawyer Butler, Jotham Asmerom and Roberto Carter led Memorial, who was fifth.
Heritage was in action at the Prosper event, where they boys placed eighth with 191 in a team race that saw Plano East (68) edge Wylie (69) by one point.
Prosper Rock Hill’s Blake Barnes won the individual title, while the Coyotes’ Soham Patil was third.
The Heritage girls did not field a full team, but freshman Katia Loredo had a strong effort to finish 14th.
The Wylie race featured the Liberty boys (55) edging out Reedy (56) for a runner-up finish behind Jesuit (35).
Lion sophomore Garrick Speiler was the story in the individual race, as he won in a time of 16:06.82. Keaton Raney (8th), Emmett Kenney (14th), David Heard (16th and Brayden Gyure (20th) all placed in the top 20.
The Redhawks were led by Andrew Jauregui, who was fifth, followed by Sumukh Satish in seventh and Chance Moore in eighth.
Independence was also in action and got a trio of top-20 finishes from Tristen Sabin (6th), Detrek Hansen (12th) and Marcus Daugherty (19th).
The Reedy girls (58) placed second behind only McKinney North (36) and they also featured the individual champion in senior Colleen Stegmann, who won by nearly 30 seconds in a time of 18:35.59.
All five Lion scorers placed in the top 20, with Alexia Womack (10th), Lilly Powell (15th), Saloni Nehra (16th) and Katelyn Ballentine (20th).
Independence junior Brighton Mooney was second overall, while Frisco got a top-10 finish from Sofia Rosales in ninth.
