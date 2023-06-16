The depth of Frisco ISD softball was on display this season in a way it had not been able to show in previous years.
With the growth of the school district necessitating the schools be split up into separate districts, it gave more programs an opportunity to shine.
FISD took full advantage, sending a record eight teams to the playoffs out of three different districts.
And while each of those programs enjoyed their own levels of success, no team shined brighter than Heritage.
The Coyotes captured their second consecutive district championship, running the 10-5A slate in undefeated fashion.
They were just getting started.
Heritage advanced past the regional quarterfinals for the first time ever, and it was not done, as it defeated Lone Star in the Region II championship to punch its ticket to the state tournament for the first time ever.
Though the road came to an end in the semifinals with a loss to eventual state champion Montgomery Lake Creek, there were still plenty of reasons for the Coyotes to celebrate, and many of those were noted on the 10-5A all-district team.
Heritage landed eight spots on the team, highlighted by five superlative awards.
The top honor in 10-5A went to senior Jensin Hall, who was named the district’s most valuable player.
Hall graduates as one of the most decorated softball players in FISD history.
She put the finishing touches on her high school career by earning MVP honors.
One of the top pitchers in the state, Hall compiled a 24-3 record with a miniscule 0.45 earned run average. In 172.1 innings of work, she racked up 379 strikeouts compared with only 43 walks.
Hall was equally productive at the plate, where she hit .533 with two home runs, two triples, seven doubles, 45 runs scored and 24 runs batted in.
Junior Ahna VanMeter was tabbed the co-offensive player of the year. VanMeter posted a .457 batting average with five home runs, four triples, 12 doubles, 35 runs and 29 RBIs.
Senior Kailey Sweezey was voted as the catcher of the year. Sweezey posted a .941 fielding percentage while also hitting .359 with two triples, seven doubles, 18 runs scored and 19 runs batted in.
Freshman Sam Riley is poised to be Heritage’s next star as she was selected as the newcomer of the year. Riley flashed her potential on the mound, going 9-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 58 innings. She was also one of the team’s key bats, hitting .429 with seven home runs, two triples, 12 doubles, 30 runs and 44 RBIs.
Tim O’Brien and his assistants were also recognized as the coaching staff of the year, guiding the Coyotes to a 35-4-1 record, the 10-5A title and their first trip to the state tournament.
Juniors Allie Lazar and Allie Crow were each named to the first team. Lazar hit .233 with four doubles, 11 runs scored and 13 runs batted in, while Crow had four doubles, 25 runs and 13 RBIs.
Rounding out the Heritage honorees was senior Madelyn Garza, who had 11 runs and eight runs batted in to earn a spot on the second team.
Memorial finished second in district to return to the playoffs for the third consecutive season.
The Warriors had seven players named to the first team, headlined by a pair of superlative awards.
Sophomore Megan Wilson was voted as the pitcher of the year. Wilson posted a 15-11 record with a 4.12 ERA and was also a solid bat, hitting .329 with six doubles.
Senior Briana Gomez was tabbed the utility player of the year, as she batted .434 with a home run, two triples, three doubles and 20 stolen bases.
Joining that pair were five more players on the first team.
Junior Taylee Chasko posted a .397 batting average with three doubles, three triples and 19 stolen bases.
Senior Olivia Tefft hit .325 with four home runs, three triples and five doubles and junior Natalie Gowan batted .371 with three homers, eight triples, five doubles and 18 stolen bases.
Sophomore Rani Box hit .293 with five doubles, while freshman Ayden King posted a .350 batting average with nine stolen bases.
Liberty and Lebanon Trail finished in a tie for third place and each created a little history of their own by making the playoffs for the first time in their respective histories.
The Redhawks placed a pair of players on the first team. Adeline Glatch hit .531 with two home runs and 22 runs batted in, while Delila Bond batted .417 with three home runs.
Liberty’s second-team selections included Ainslee Palmer, who hit .419 on the season, as well as Addison Hanson and Madison Terry, who each batted .371.
The Trail Blazers had five honorees, included one superlative award winner in freshman Kendall Drewry, who was tabbed as the co-offensive player of the year as she hit .435 with four home runs, five triples, four doubles, 30 runs, 25 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.
Drewry was joined on the first team by a pair of sophomores. Ella Ramon posted a .984 fielding percentage, while Parker Rodgers hit .439 with two home runs, 11 doubles and 20 runs batted in.
Lebanon Trail also featured senior Arianna Cancino and freshman Amelia Suckey on the second team.
Emerson completed its first varsity season with five players named to the all-district team, all of whom are expected to return next year.
The Mavericks’ lone first-team honoree was sophomore Madison Fletcher, who hit .268 with four double, 12 runs scored and nine runs batted in.
Sophomore Addison Hudnall made the second team after hitting .397 with a home run, two triples, eight doubles, 18 runs and 22 RBIs.
She was joined y sophomore Amilee Stapp, who hit .324 with five triples, 22 runs and 15 stolen bases, sophomore Lauren Short, who batted 288 with two triples, five doubles and 17 RBIs, as well as junior Marifer Padilla.
Independence also had five representatives, including one major award winner in Stormy Daniel, who was voted the 10-5A defensive player of the year.
Daniel was joined on the first team by Avery Davis, while the second team included Braelyn Hubert, Megan Field and Tristyn Madden.
10-5A Softball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Jensin Hall Heritage
Co-Offensive Players of the Year
Ahna VanMeter Heritage
Kendall Drewry Lebanon Trail
Defensive Player of the Year
Stormy Daniel Independence
Pitcher of the Year
Megan Wilson Memorial
Catcher of the Year
Kailey Sweezey Heritage
Utility Player of the Year
Briana Gomez Memorial
Newcomer of the Year
Sam Riley Heritage
Coaching Staff of the Year
Heritage
First Team
Allie Lazar Heritage
Allie Crow Heritage
Rani Box Memorial
Taylee Chasko Memorial
Olivia Tefft Memorial
Natalie Gowan Memorial
Ayden King Memorial
Adeline Glatch Liberty
Delila Bond Liberty
Ella Ramon Lebanon Trail
Parker Rodgers Lebanon Trail
Madison Fletcher Emerson
Avery Davis Independence
Second Team
Madelyn Garza Heritage
Addison Hanson Liberty
Ainslee Palmer Liberty
Madison Terry Liberty
Arianna Cancino Lebanon Trail
Amelia Suckey Lebanon Trail
Addison Hudnall Emerson
Marifer Padilla Emerson
Lauren Short Emerson
Amilee Stapp Emerson
Tristyn Madden Independence
Megan Field Independence
Braelyn Hubert Independence
