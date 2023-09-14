There is still a long way to go this football season, with plenty more of the story to write.
But heading into Week 4, area teams have given enough of a sample size to have an idea of what lies ahead.
Or perhaps not, as factors such as growing as a team, or getting a couple of key players back from injury could change the course of a season.
For now, it is always fun to speculate, and here are some of the early storylines in Frisco, Mesquite, Garland and Sunnyvale ISD.
Will more than one Mesquite ISD team qualify for the playoffs?
At this point, it is hard to pick more than one MISD team to make the playoffs and that is Horn. The Jaguars were the only local team to make the postseason ago, and while 10-6A is a tough road with the likes of Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath, Horn is in good position with a number of returning playmakers.
Mesquite has had to navigate its way through some injuries at the quarterback position, and if it can get those settled, it will likely come down to a round robin tournament between themselves, Royse City, North Forney and Tyler Legacy to determine the final playoff spot.
As for the trio of MISD teams in 5A, the path to the playoffs is a tough one, especially for a group with no postseason experience.
North Mesquite and West Mesquite have a brutal gauntlet in 7-5A Division I. Lufkin, Tyler and Forney all got off to 3-0 starts, Longview is state-ranked, McKinney is formidable and the best of the group might be a Lancaster team that started 1-2 against one of the toughest schedules in the area.
It is a similar story for Poteet in 7-5A Division II, which features 5A Division II No. 1 Melissa, a 3-0 Terrell team, as well as Lovejoy, Denison and Crandall.
Will history repeat itself in 6-5A Division I?
Last season, in the newly-formed 6-5A Division I, Reedy rolled to an undefeated district championship, Lone Star finished second and Frisco and Wakeland edged out Heritage in a three-way tie for third for the final two postseason berths.
That quartet is poised to do it again, though, the order is likely to change.
The Wolverines and Raccoons each won their district openers by comfortable margins and the Rangers gained an early leg up in the race for the 6-5A Division I crown with a last-second victory over the Lions.
Despite the 0-1 start, Reedy is not going anywhere and will be a factor in the battle for the district title.
Centennial was the other team to get off to a 1-0 start, as it rallied in the fourth quarter with 35 unanswered points to storm back to claim a 49-34 victory over Sherman.
But the Titans have not made the playoffs since 2017 and still have a lot to prove to be a sustained contender.
Can Emerson win the 3-5A Division II title?
The Mavericks made an instant impact in their inaugural varsity campaign, posting a 9-1 regular season, with the lone blemish coming at the hands of perennial powerhouse Argyle, who handed them a 24-10 loss.
Emerson might be poised to take the next step in just its second season.
The Mavericks are one of two 3-5A Division II teams to start the season with a 3-0 record, along with Lake Dallas.
Argyle, meanwhile, started just 1-2, albeit against some of the toughest competition in the state.
In the latest Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine 5A Division II state poll, Emerson is ranked No. 3, while Argyle is not in the top 10.
Still, the Mavericks know they will have to prove it on the field and their chance will come on Oct. 13 when they go on the road to take on the Eagles.
What running backs can reach 1,500 yards this season?
Lone Star’s Davian Groce has been the most explosive running back in the area through three weeks.
Not only is Groce averaging 179 yards per game, he has done it on only 48 carries, an average of 11.2 yards per attempt.
Centennial’s Harry Stewart is another contender, though he will have to pick up the pace. Stewart is tallying 124 yards per game through the first three weeks.
But his average of 7.0 yards per carry is telling, as if the Titans choose to increase his workload above the current rate of 17 carries per game, Stewart could make a run at 1,500.
Mesquite’s Armand Cleaver is off to a good start to the season and is averaging 143 yards per game entering the weekend.
However, as the Skeeters continue to try to get their quarterback situation worked out, Cleaver will attract more and more attention and that, along with an uptick in the level of competition, could be the biggest hurdle to clear.
What quarterbacks will throw for 2,500 yards this season?
Panther Creek’s Braxton Roberts is the most likely candidate, and in fact, is on pace to hit the 3,000-yard mark.
Through three games, Roberts ranked among the state leaders, completing 72-of-113 attempts for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns.
Wakeland’s Brennan Myer is another contender, as he is averaging 277 yards per game, including a 388-yard effort in the win over Heritage.
Myer ranks among the area leaders with 12 touchdown passes and is completing 72 percent of his passes.
Sachse’s Brenden George passed for 815 yards through the first three games, putting him on pace, especially if the Mustangs continue to play close contests in which they need George to continue to throw until late in the game.
Though they do not have as many attempts thus far, Lone Star’s Colin Hitchcock, Emerson’s Michael Hawkins and Heriage’s Jiyere Cogshell also have a chance if given more opportunities as the season progresses.
What wide receivers can reach the 1,000 yard mark?
As Roberts’ favorite target, Panther Creek’s Cristian Trickett is putting up big numbers. Trickett already has 19 receptions for 400 yards, an average of 21.1 yards per catch, and six touchdowns.
Frisco ISD has several other candidates, as well.
Wakeland’s Ashdyn Kahouch is the only other receiver currently on pace for 1,000 yards, as he entered the week with 15 catches for 335 yards, an average of 112 yards per game.
Other players could approach the mark if given enough chances, including Frisco’s Jackson Voris (12-275), Lone Star’s Davian Groce (11-256), Emerson’s Kylen Evans (12-254), Heritage’s Tatum Bell (22-230) and Reedy’s Connor McGrath (9-226).
Sachse’s Kaliq Lockett is averaging 31.5 yards per reception (15-472) and figures to get plenty of opportunities in the Mustangs’ pass-oriented offense.
Can any Garland ISD team dethrone the two Wylie programs in 9-6A?
Last season, Wylie East edged Wylie to claim the 9-6A championship and that duo entered the season as the favorites once again.
Thus far, the two teams are a combined 4-1 overall and 1-0 in district play.
The seven GISD teams, meanwhile, are a combined 8-13, with three of those wins coming against one another.
At this point, Sachse would appear to be the most likely candidate with its ability to put up big numbers, but do not count out Rowlett, which handed Wylie East its only district loss in the season finale a year ago.
What are Sunnyvale and Panther Creek’s prospects in Class 4A?
The Panthers got off to a slow start in their inaugural season, but came on strong when it mattered most to make the playoffs despite a 3-8 overall record.
With a year of experience under their belts, they expect to be in the hunt and are off to a 2-1 start.
State-ranked Celina is no doubt the team to beat, and Wilmer-Hutchins and Pinkston are also off to 3-0 starts, but Panther Creek should at the very least be in the hunt for second place, and could challenge Celina for the 7-4A Division I title.
The Raiders are no stranger to success, having made nine consecutive playoff appearances and capturing five district championships during that run.
Last season, Caddo Mills edged out Sunnyvale for the district title thanks to its head-to-head victory and the championship will likely be on the line once again when they meet on Oct. 27.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.