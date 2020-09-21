The 2020 football season is right around the corner.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has made days feel like months for many, the start of the gridiron campaign has arrived for Class 6A and 5A programs.
One of the most popular conversations in cities and towns across Texas this time of year is who is the team to beat and which squads will still be playing when the playoffs get started.
Of course, because of the delayed start, the entirety of the season will take on a different look.
Under normal circumstances, the playoffs get going in November and are wrapped up just before the Christmas break. The revised schedule has the postseason getting underway the second week of December, with the state champions not being crowned until the new year during the week of Jan. 11-15, 2021.
This year has also been different because the pandemic caused the cancellation of spring workouts, which resulted in most teams having more questions than normal.
Still, it is never too early to speculate on which local teams might be in for a special season.
Frisco ISD is a unique school district due to its size, not necessarily with enrollment, but because it has 10 high schools.
Because they are spread out among Class 5A Division I and Division II, that offers a number of different paths to success.
Though FISD did not introduce its second football team to the gridiron until 2004, there has already been a pattern of cyclical success among the programs during the last 16 years.
But they have been able to spread the wealth and at least three FISD teams have made the playoffs every year since 2010, including five in each of the last two seasons.
So, whose year could it be in 2020?
FISD has six of the nine teams in the new District 5-5A Division I and the popular opinion is that Lone Star is the team to watch.
The Rangers have a 60-10 record since 2015 and last season, won their first 14 games before falling to Denton Ryan in the state semifinals.
Those teams will not have to wait long for a rematch.
As fate would have it, the University Interscholastic League’s realignment in February placed Lone Star and Ryan in the same district.
It will be hard for opponents to match the firepower of the two favorites.
The Rangers feature one of the top junior quarterbacks in the state in Garret Rangel, who threw for 4,613 yards and 50 touchdowns, and they also have a standout running back in Jaden Nixon and talented receivers led by Trace Bruckler.
The Raiders have their own prolific quarterback in Seth Henigan, along with two-way stars Billy Bowman, Jr. and Ja’Tavion Sanders.
While those teams might be expected to duke it out for the district crown on Dec. 4, there is no shortage of other contenders.
Independence has made a quick ascent during its six years as a program and is coming off a 10-3 campaign. In many districts, a team led by quarterback Braylon Braxton and outside targets Zhighil McMillan and Elijah Arroyo would be a favorite.
Wakeland, Reedy and The Colony were all playoff teams last season, as well, which means that at least two postseason squads from a year ago will not return.
Prediction: Lone Star, Denton Ryan, Independence, Reedy.
District 7-5A Division II features four FISD teams with Frisco, Liberty, Memorial and Lebanon Trail, with Liberty dropping down and Reedy moving up.
They remain in the same district as Denison, Lovejoy, Lake Dallas and Princeton, with defending district co-champion Denton Braswell jumping to Class 6A and being replaced by first-year program Prosper Rock Hill.
The Raccoons shared the district title last season and are expected to be right there with 16 returning starters, headlined by quarterback Caree’ Green and most valuable player Chase Lowery.
Frisco is not the only one returning a bulk of its production.
Denison, a playoff team from a year ago, also has 16 starters back in the fold, including the running back tandem of Jadarian Price and Asa Osbourn, who combined for more than 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Lovejoy, who finished third last season, has 13 starters back, including quarterback Ralph Rucker and Lake Dallas is always a threat.
The three remaining FISD teams—Liberty, Lebanon Trail and Memorial—combined for just two district victories last season, but should not be overlooked.
The Redhawks, who were 1-9, should be on a more even playing field by dropping down in classification and they return 16 starters, including nine on offense with quarterback Will Glatch and wide receiver Evan Stewart.
The Trail Blazers and Warriors are entering just their third season as a varsity program and have endured the usual growing pains, but are hoping to follow the same upward trend that other FISD teams have enjoyed, it might just be a little further into the future.
Prediction: Frisco, Lovejoy, Denison, Liberty.
