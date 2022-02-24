While several local basketball teams continue their pursuit of a trip to San Antonio for the University Interscholastic League state tournament, a couple of private schools are on their own missions to claim a state championship.
The Dallas Christian and Frisco Legacy Christian girls basketball teams each picked up victories on Tuesday in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Class 5A playoffs.
That sets up a head-to-head meeting between the teams for the regional championship, with that game scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Sachse High School..
The two teams followed very different paths to the regional title tilt.
Dallas Christian does not have a splashy record at 16-13, but is still ranked No. 4 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A Private School state poll.
A big reason for that is that the Chargers challenged themselves during non-district play against some of the top teams in the state.
Though the results might not have been what it had hoped, as Dallas Christian stood at 3-12 at one point, taking on top competition helped it round into form, and it showed during district play, where the Chargers rolled to an undefeated 7-0 record and the district championship.
After a first-round bye, Dallas Christian opened the playoffs on Tuesday and it continued to roll, winning its 10th consecutive game with a 73-34 victory over Fort Worth Christian.
The Chargers opened the game on a 20-9 run and took a 35-20 lead into halftime. They put it away in the third quarter, reeling off a 21-3 spurt to make it 56-23 and they put it in cruise control from there.
Dallas Christian got several big all-around performances, led by junior Caitlynn Jordan, who recorded 29 points, seven rebounds, five steals, four assists and a pair of blocks.
Junior Kennedy Chappell tallied 13 points, seven steals and four assists, junior Maddie Perkins had 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals, senior Ansley Hughes registered eight points and five rebounds and sophomore Jackie Schlegal added seven points, four steals and three assists.
Legacy Christian, the No. 7 team in the TABC state poll, followed a different road.
The Eagles posted a 18-6 overall record, including a 8-2 mark as they finished as the runner-up in district.
Legacy Christian also had a bye in the opening round and then hit the court on Tuesday to claim a 49-22 victory over Bullard Brook Hill.
The Eagles grabbed the early lead, but the advantage was only 19-11 at halftime.
That changed after the break, when Legacy Christian reeled off a 17-6 run in the third quarter to take control and closed on a 13-5 spurt to put it away.
Kendall Droesch had a big game for the Eagles with 26 points, while Katie Pelham scored nine and Lexi Thomas added eight.
The winner of Friday’s regional championship game will advance to the state semifinals, which is scheduled for next Friday at Robinson High School.
The Dallas Christian boys (17-16), the No. 10 team in the TABC Class 5A state poll and Legacy Christian boys (16-18) also qualified for the playoffs, with them drawing one another in the Class 5A round of 16 on Tuesday.
The game was tight throughout, but it was the Chargers who were able to make the plays in the final minute to pull out a 58-56 victory.
The Eagles had actually led 35-28 at halftime, but Dallas Christian chipped away in the third quarter to get back to within three and then made its move late to advance to the regional championship game.
Jalil Brown had a big game for the Chargers with 27 points, with Max McAda and Jacob Hoelzle each adding eight, while Legacy Christian got 21 points from Carson Cline and 16 from Chase Collins.
Dallas Christian will take on Fort Worth Christian (22-16) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Highland Park High School.
