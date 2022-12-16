There's no shortage of noteworthy performances turned in by student-athletes around the area. Each week, Star Local Media's sports staff will recognize five student-athletes from their respective coverage areas as part of its 5-Star Spotlight.
Here are a few athletes from sports reporter Devin Hasson's Frisco coverage area who have turned in standout moments over the past week.
Paris Baker, Lebanon Trail girls basketball
The Trail Blazers are in search of the first playoff berth in program history and have laid a good foundation, as a strong start has elevated them to No. 13 in the latest TABC Class 5A state poll. Baker, a first-team all-district selection a year ago, has helped lead the way and she scored 16 points in a 66-46 victory over Panther Creek last Friday.
Hannah Carr, Lone Star girls basketball
The Rangers have made six consecutive playoff appearances, but got off to a slow start this season, opening with an eight-game losing streak. But Lone Star has started to turn things around, and Carr, a second-team all-district pick last year, has helped lead the way, recording 14 points in a 43-37 win over Prosper last Friday, and 12 in a 61-35 victory against Carrollton Creekview on Tuesday.
Chase Collins, Legacy Christian boys basketball
The Eagles are off to a good start to the season and Collins has been a key part of the early success. In a 72-63 victory over Carrollton Prince of Peace on Tuesday, Collins was the central figure in the offensive attack, pouring in a game-high 33 points.
Aiden Leckband, Independence boys basketball
The Knights are off to a solid start to the season and it continued during the last week with a pair of victories. Leckband pitched in with eight points in a 55-51 win over Panther Creek last Friday and followed that up with a team-high 18 to lead them to a 48-35 triumph against Anna on Tuesday.
Drew Steffe, Memorial boys basketball
The Warriors are coming off a historical season that saw them capture the program’s first district championship on their way to the regional finals and Steffe led the way as he won 9-5A most valuable player honors. The Texas Tech-signee has picked up where he left off, tallying 20 points in a 59-54 win over Hebron last Friday, and scoring a dozen in Tuesday’s game against Prosper Rock Hill.
