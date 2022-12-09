There's no shortage of noteworthy performances turned in by student-athletes around the area. Each week, Star Local Media's sports staff will recognize five student-athletes from their respective coverage areas as part of its 5-Star Spotlight.
Here are a few athletes from sports reporter Devin Hasson's Frisco coverage area who have turned standout moments over the past week.
Sydney Young, Heritage girls basketball
The Coyotes are off to a strong start to the season, carrying a 9-4 record into the weekend. Young leads the in scoring and in their most recent tournament, she scored 11 against Caddo Mills, 14 against Farmersville and 15 in a win over Nevada Community.
Jacobe Coleman, Liberty boys basketball
Coleman was one of the breakout players in the area during his freshman campaign and there has been no sophomore slump thus far. Coleman has already put together several big efforts, including a 28-point effort on Tuesday in a 61-59 victory over McKinney as the Redhawks have risen to No. 12 in the TABC Class 5A state poll.
Trent Perry, Lone Star boys basketball
Each season features its share of breakout players and Perry is looking like a contender to join that list. Perry not only made the varsity as a freshman, he has made an instant impact and recently scored a team-high 20 points in a 79-63 victory over Sherman on Tuesday.
Brynn Lusby, Panther Creek girls basketball
Lusby was named co-sixth woman of the year in 9-5A as a freshman at Memorial last season and is making an instant impact after transferring to first-year Panther Creek. The Panthers are off to a solid start in their inaugural campaign and Lusby recently scored 18 points in a 48-39 victory over a Mesquite team that was 14-1 entering the contest.
Austin Brown, Wakeland boys basketball
The Wolverines are riding a hot streak and that included a 71-66 victory over Richardson, who entered that game ranked No. 4 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll. Brown tallied 14 points in the winning effort as Wakeland rose to No. 10 in the TABC Class 5A rankings.
