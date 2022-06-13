There are plenty of interesting storylines that develop during the course of a district season.
But it became clear from the start of the 9-5A softball campaign that not only was Heritage the team to beat, the bigger question was would they lose a district game.
The answer was no, they would not, as the Coyotes not only captured the first district championship in program history, they did so by running the slate and posting a perfect 18-0 record.
Heritage was not finished, as it opened the playoffs with a 4-1 win over Lovejoy and followed that up with a 18-0 rout of W.T. White.
Though the road came to an end in the following round after dropping a close 4-2 decision to eventual state semifinalist Prosper Rock Hill, the Coyotes’ trip to the regional quarterfinals matched their deepest postseason run in program history.
Given those achievements, it is no surprise that Heritage also took center stage on the 9-5A all-district team, where it captured four superlative awards and had eight players selected to the list.
That included the district’s top honor as junior Jensin Hall was voted as the most valuable player.
One of the most dominant pitchers in the state, Hall posted a 27-2 record with a 0.75 earned run average. Hall recorded 17 shutouts and threw an eye-popping seven no hitters. In 158 innings of work, she struck out 336 batters compared with only 52 walks and allowed only 17 earned runs all season long.
As if that were not enough, Hall was also one of the best hitters in the area, where she posted a .416 batting average with three home runs, five doubles, two triples, 29 runs scored and 15 driven in.
Teammate Elyse LeClair was selected as the offensive player of the year. The senior hit a team-high .551 at the plate, with three homers, eight doubles, 35 runs and 37 RBIs.
Senior Nadya Quezada was tabbed the catcher of the year. In addition to her defensive work behind the plate, Nadya Quezada posted a .438 batting average with a team-high seven home runs, nine doubles and 35 runs batted in.
The fourth superlative award went to Tim O’Brien and his assistants, as they were named coaching staff of the year after leading Heritage to the district championship and a 27-2 overall record, the best in school history.
Sophomore third baseman Vyanna Quezada was chosen to the first team, as she hit .338 with three home runs, six doubles, 34 runs scored and a team-leading 15 stolen bases.
The second team featured sophomore left fielder Ahna VanMeter, who batted .376 with three home runs and 26 runs scored, junior first baseman Kailey Sweezey, who hit .311 with a pair of homers and eight doubles, and freshman Kaira Netzel, who made an instant impact with a .392 batting average with five home runs, nine doubles, two triples and 27 RBIs.
Memorial also put together another strong season as the Warriors look to continue to build that program.
A year after winning its first district title and making the playoffs for the first time, Memorial followed that up by returning to the postseason and advancing three rounds deep.
The Warriors were recognized for their success with eight players named to the team, highlighted by a pair of superlative award winners.
Senior Maddie Muller was voted as the 9-5A pitcher of the year. Muller posted a 20-8 record with a 1.09 earned run average. In 153 innings of work, she recorded 252 strikeouts against only 41 walks.
Muller was also one of the Warriors’ key bats, as she hit .318 with five doubles five triples and 23 runs batted in.
Junior Olivia Tefft contributed in a variety of different spots on the field, leading the coaches to select her as the district utility player of the year.
Tefft posted a .452 batting average with a pair of home runs, nine doubles, three triples and 25 runs scored.
That pair was joined by four more Memorial players on the first team.
Sophomore second baseman Natalie Gowen hit .410 with three homers, three triples, 11 doubles, 32 runs scored and 35 RBIs and she also led the team with 21 stolen bases.
Another sophomore, shortstop Avery Cannon, batted .355 with nine home runs, seven doubles, four triples, 36 runs scored and 29 driven in.
Sophomore Alexis Taylor hit .419 with a team-best 11 home runs, 28 runs scored and she also paced the team with 43 RBIs.
Senior Payton Newlin also made the first team, as the third baseman batted .341 with five home runs, 11 doubles, 28 runs and 34 runs batted in.
Junior outfielder Emily Bustillos posted a .360 average with 17 runs scored and 11 stolen bases to earn a spot on the second team.
Reedy returned to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and had its share of representation on the team.
The Lions had one major award winner as freshman second baseman Megan Lau was tabbed newcomer of the year. Lau hit .365 and led the team with 39 runs scored and 21 stolen bases.
Lau was joined by a trio of Reedy players on the first team.
Junior pitcher Makayla Cox was yet another FISD standout who excelled on the mound and at the plate.
Cox went 18-4 with a 1.85 ERA and 178 strikeouts in 121 innings of work. She also led the team with a .500 batting average with four home runs, seven doubles, 22 runs scored and 35 RBIs.
Senior third baseman Ally Ryan hit .426 with a team-high five homers, eight doubles, 26 runs and 31 runs batted in. Sophomore Mycah McClendon also earned a spot on the first team, as she posted a .373 average with four home runs, four doubles and 20 RBIs.
The second team featured three more Lions who are expected to return next season. Junior Alyssa Thompson ranked among the team leaders with 26 runs scored, sophomore Audrey Messer hit .345 with four home runs and 24 RBIs and sophomore Campbell McKee batted .333 with 20 runs scored.
Lone Star edged out Wakeland for the fourth and final playoff berth, its first since 2019, and had seven players named to the first two teams.
That was highlighted by a superlative award winners as sophomore Kirstyn Jones was chosen as the 9-5A defensive player of the year. In addition to her work in center field, Jones hit .482 with a team-high eight home runs, seven doubles, 28 runs scored and 29 RBIs.
Junior Emma Zaboronek batted an even .500 with four homers, six doubles, a pair of triples and led the team with 29 runs scored to land a spot on the first team, where she was joined by sophomore Emilee Prochaska, who posted a .459 batting average with four homers, seven doubles, a team-high 12 stolen bases and 31 RBIs.
Lone Star’s second-team selections included junior Ashley Galbraith, who hit .340 at the plate and went 8-5 with 58 strikeouts and a 3.59 ERA on the mound, senior Autumn Benavides, who hit .319 with three home runs, six doubles and 25 runs batted in, sophomore Bri Stokes, who posted a .381 batting average with 21 runs scored, and junior Kaylee Smith, who went 4-3 as the team’s second pitcher.
Wakeland finished just out of the playoff picture and had four players named to the first two teams.
Junior pitcher Kate Piskor was voted to the first team. Piskor posted a 11-7 record with a 2.98 earned run average and 175 strikeouts in 108 innings, and also hit .348 with one home run, six doubles and 16 RBIs.
Also on the first team is her battery mate, junior catcher Riley Langford, who led the team in hitting with a .470 average to go along with six doubles, two triples and 21 runs batted in.
The Wolverines had a pair of freshmen make the second team, as Claire Schreiner hit .391 with three homers, five doubles, 19 runs scored and a team-leading 29 RBIs, while Kaylee Linney also hit .391 with three triples, 23 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.
Frisco had a quartet of first-team honorees. Sophomore pitcher Audrey Richardson went 6-6 with 141 strikeouts in 120 innings and hit .379 with three home runs, seven doubles and 16 runs batted in.
Sophomore Drea Thompson led the team in batting with a .456 average to go along with seven home runs, four doubles, three triples, 20 runs scored and 29 RBIs.
Junior Emilie Gilbert hit .431 with five doubles, four triples and 20 runs, while senior Madison Hubbard posted a .426 average with a pair of homes, six doubles and 19 runs scored.
Junior Arie Thompson, who hit .333 with 11 runs scored, and junior Emma Leraas, who hit .317 with two home runs, nine double and 16 RBIs, made the second team for the Raccoons.
Centennial had a pair of first-teamers in senior Sierra Corbin and junior Tristyn Madden, while senior Tatum Wright, junior Abbey Farmer and sophomore Emily Lawson made the second team.
Independence junior catcher Tristyn Madden earned a spot on the first team, as she hit .442 with two home runs, 18 runs batted in and posted a .913 fielding percentage.
The Knights were represented on the second team by sophomore Reagan Bedell, who batted .442 with 16 runs scored, five RBIs and she had a 1.000 fielding percentage.
Liberty senior third baseman Maegan Shannon made the first team, as she posted a .500 batting average with three home runs, seven doubles, 18 run scored and 21 RBIs, while Lebanon Trail senior third baseman Riley Williams was selected to the second team.
9-5A Softball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Jensin Hall Jr. P Heritage
Offensive Player of the Year
Elyse LeClair Sr. SS Heritage
Defensive Player of the Year
Kirstyn Jones So. CF Lone Star
Pitcher of the Year
Maddie Muller Sr. P Memorial
Catcher of the Year
Nadya Quezada Sr. C Heritage
Utility Player of the Year
Olivia Tefft Jr. OF/DP/3B Memorial
Newcomer of the Year
Megan Lau Fr. 2B Reedy
Coaching Staff of the Year
Heritage
First Team
Vyanna Quezada So. 3B Heritage
Alexis Taylor So. 1B/P Memorial
Avery Cannon So. SS Memorial
Natalie Gowen So. 2B Memorial
Payton Newlin Sr. 3B Memorial
Ally Ryan Sr. 3B Reedy
Makayla Cox Jr. P Reedy
Mycah McClendon So. 1B Reedy
Emilee Prochaska So. SS Lone Star
Emma Zaboronek Jr. 2B Lone Star
Kate Piskor Jr. P Wakeland
Riley Langford Jr. C Wakeland
Audrey Richardson So. P Frisco
Drea Thompson So. 3B Frisco
Emilie Gilbert Jr. CF Frisco
Madison Hubbard Sr. SS Frisco
Sierra Corbin Sr. C Centennial
Tristyn Madden Jr. C Independence
Maegan Shannon Sr. 3B Liberty
Second Team
Ahna VanMeter So. LF Heritage
Kailey Sweezey Jr. 1B Heritage
Kaira Netzel Fr. DP/3B Heritage
Emily Bustillos Jr. RF Memorial
Alyssa Thompson Jr. SS Reedy
Audrey Messer So. OF Reedy
Campbell McKee So. C Reedy
Ashley Galbraith Jr. P Lone Star
Autumn Benavides Sr. 1B Lone Star
Bri Stokes So. LF Lone Star
Kaylee Smith Jr. P Lone Star
Claire Schreiner Fr. 3B Wakeland
Kaylee Kinney Fr. OF Wakeland
Arie Thompson Jr. 1B Frisco
Emma Leraas Jr. C Frisco
Abbey Farmer Jr. OF Centennial
Emily Lawson So. P Centennial
Tatum Wright Sr. 3B Centennial
Reagan Bedell So. C/1B/P Independence
Riley Williams Sr. 3B Lebanon Trail
Honorable Mention
Allie Crow So. OF Heritage
Hannah Huggins So. CF Memorial
Caitlyn Warren Jr. OF Reedy
Taylor Kinch Sr. OF/DP Reedy
Kennedy Henrich So. OF Reedy
Serenity Smith Fr. C Lone Star
Lexi Edgett Sr. 3B Lone Star
Kaylee Gressman Sr. 1B Wakeland
Kaitlyn Bower So. CF Wakeland
Tori Franklin Fr. 2B Frisco
Emma Gaserpich Sr. 1B/P Centennial
Stormy Daniel Fr. SS Independence
Sydney Sabin Jr. 3B Independence
Madison Terry Fr. CF Liberty
Delila Bond Fr. SS/P Liberty
Ava Klosowski So. CF Lebanon Trail
Snigdha Paul So. SS Lebanon Trail
Valentina Quinones Fr. CF/C Lebanon Trail
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.