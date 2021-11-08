There were two big games on the radar of area football fans in 5-5A Division I last week.
The marquee match-up took place when Lone Star took on Denton Ryan in a battle of state-ranked powers.
It was the defenses that ruled the day and the Raiders were able to make the biggest play of the game by forcing a late turnover to secure a 7-6 victory.
With that, Denton Ryan (8-0 in 5-5A Division I, 9-1 overall) will be the top seed in the playoffs and host W.T. White (6-4) in the bi-district round at 7 p.m. Thursday at C.H. Collins Stadium.
The Rangers (7-1, 8-2) settle for the second seed, but they do get a home game in the opening round when they host Bryan Adams (8-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Ford Center.
Wakeland (7-2) had a bye last week and was already cemented as the third seed and they will return to action to play Woodrow Wilson (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Forrester Field.
In the other big game of last week, Reedy and The Colony squared off with the final playoff berth on the line and it was all Lions, as they rolled to a 37-7 victory.
Reedy (5-5) draws 6-5A Division I champion Lancaster (9-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Humphrey Tiger Stadium.
