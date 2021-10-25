When the 5-5A Division I schedule was released, fans circled the date Nov. 5 as a day to remember, as that is when Lone Star and Denton Ryan were slated to lock horns.
The Rangers and Raiders have done nothing to diminish those expectations, as each picked up lopsided victories on Friday to improve to 6-0 in district play.
In addition to the battle for the 5-5A Division I championship, Lone Star and Denton Ryan have already secured their playoff berths, as has Wakeland, who improved to 5-2 after holding off a late Reedy (3-3) rally for a 35-28 victory.
In the battle for the final spot, The Colony (4-2) picked up an important victory on Thursday, topping Independence (2-4) in a 44-32 win.
The Cougars enter the final two weeks with a one-game lead over the Lions, with the two teams scheduled to meet in the district finale on Nov. 5.
The Colony could secure the spot this week with a win and a Reedy loss, but that seems unlikely, as they host Lone Star and the Lions take on Centennial (0-6).
Assuming form holds, that would set the stage for their head-to-head meeting to determine the fourth and final playoff spot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.