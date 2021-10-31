While for many districts, the final week of the regular season is merely a formality, that is not the case in 5-5A Division I, where there is still plenty of drama yet to unfold.
For starters is one of what was one of the preseason’s most-anticipated clashes when Lone Star and Denton Ryan meet at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ford Center.
The Rangers and Raiders have lived up to their end of the bargain, as each will carry perfect 7-0 district records into the night, meaning the winner will claim the 5-5A Division I championship and the top seed in the playoffs.
Lone Star is coming off a 49-6 victory over The Colony, while Denton Ryan handled Independence in a 41-7 win and neither team has had a district game decided by less than 17 points.
The Colony’s (4-3) loss to Lone Star dropped it into a tie for fourth place with Reedy (4-3),who posted a 41-7 victory over Centennial on Friday to set up a winner-take-all game for the fourth and final playoff berth when they meet at 7 p.m. Friday at David Kuykendall Stadium.
Not to be lost in all the build-up to this week, Wakeland (6-2) avoided any such drama by taking care of Denton in a 56-0 rout to secure the third seed in the playoffs, and with a bye on Friday, the Wolverines can take a deep breath and turn their attention toward the playoffs.
Looking ahead at the bi-district round of the playoffs, three of the four 5-5A teams will be heavy favorites in their first postseason games.
The winner of the Lone Star/Ryan clash will most likely take on W.T. White, with the other drawing Bryan Adams. Wakeland will face Woodrow Wilson, with the winner of Reedy/The Colony facing the toughest challenge against 6-5A Division I champion Lancaster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.