Prior to the start of the season, many thought that the 7-5A Division II title would be decided when Frisco and Lovejoy met in Week 9.
Sure enough, the two teams entered that match-up with undefeated records, with the Leopards moving into the driver’s seat for the district crown with a 38-15 victory.
Though Lovejoy is still undefeated at 7-0 after last week’s 55-7 win over Lebanon Trail, there is another team that still has a say in the 7-5A Division II championship picture.
Liberty is in the midst of its best season since going 12-1 in 2010 and with last week’s thrilling 49-44 win over Denison, the Redhawks (6-1 in 7-5A Division II, 8-1 overall) reached eight victories for just the second time in program history.
Liberty has rebounded from a Week 6 loss to Frisco to stay right on the heels of the district leaders, and when they meet Lovejoy at 7 p.m. Thursday at Leopard Stadium, they could force a three-way tie atop the standings with a victory.
Of course, that would also require Frisco to take care of business against Memorial when they meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ford Center.
Regardless of the outcomes, those three teams are in the playoffs, as is Denison, who despite the tough loss to the Redhawks, still secured the fourth seed thanks to Frisco’s 35-28 overtime win over Prosper Rock Hill.
Denison knows it will take on 8-5A Division II champion Ennis in the opening round, but the other bi-district match-ups are not set.
Forney and Royse City enter this week tied for second place at 5-1, with the winner of that game claiming the second seed and the other getting the third.
Crandall (3-3), Corsicana (3-3) and Greenville (2-4) are still alive for the fourth spot.
After last week’s 63-40 win over Corsicana, Crandall has the most direct route and will clinch the final berth with a win over Greenville on Friday.
Considering Corsicana has to play Ennis, though, a Greenville win could create a three-way tie for fourth place, which would send it to a points tiebreaker.
With a 17-point cap, Crandall enters the week plus-17, with Greenville minus-6 and Corsicana set at minus-11. That would leave Greenville needing to defeat Crandall by 12 or more points to nab that final spot.
