Lovejoy and Frisco were projected by many to be the top contenders for the 7-5A Division II title and they lived up to that billing, taking undefeated records into their showdown two weeks ago.
It was the Leopards’ time on that night, as they earned a 38-15 victory to assume the top spot in the standings.
But though they had fallen a game off the pace after a Week 6 loss to Frisco, Liberty had taken care of business since to stay in the hunt for the district crown.
As fate would have it, the Redhawks drew a date with Lovejoy in the final week of the regular season and Liberty proved they belonged in the championship conversation all along, as they posted a thrilling 27-24 victory to create a three-way tie for the district championship.
Because all three teams split the head-to-head series, it went to a point differential tiebreaker to determine the seeding in the upcoming playoffs.
With that, Lovejoy (9-1) retained its hold on the top seed of the playoffs and will host Crandall (6-4) in the 5A Division II bi-district round at 7 p.m. Friday at Leopard Stadium.
Frisco (9-1), who bounced back from its lone loss with a 27-10 victory over Memorial on Thursday, gets the second seed and a home date against Royse City (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at The Ford Center.
Liberty (9-1) becomes one of the most dangerous third seed in the playoff field and they will take on Forney (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at City Bank Stadium.
Denison (7-3), who finished the regular season with a 43-0 blanking of Princeton, is the fourth seed and draws a tough assignment against 8-5A Division II champion Ennis (10-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lion Memorial Stadium.
