In the much-anticipated battle for the top spot in 7-5A Division II, it was Lovejoy who assumed control of the district race with a 38-15 victory over Frisco.

The Leopards improved to 6-0 in district, while the Raccoons fall to 5-1 and drop back into a tie for second place with Liberty, who notched a 53-28 win against Princeton.

Denison remained alone in fourth place at 4-2 after its 48-24 win over Lebanon Trail, while Prosper Rock Hill (3-3) kept its faint playoff hopes alive with a 56-35 victory against Lake Dallas.

Rock Hill would have to win its final two games and then get some help, and closing with a pair of victories will be a difficult prospect as they draw an angry Frisco team on Thursday.

The Raccoons have the upper hand on the second seed, having already posted victories over Liberty and Denison.

The third and fourth spots could effectively be decided on Friday when Liberty hosts Denison, as that head-to-head tiebreaker would likely be the deciding factor.

