The 9-5A softball season has featured plenty of twists and turns, but the one constant has been Heritage finding a way to win.
The Coyotes remained undefeated on Tuesday with a 4-0 victory over Wakeland moving to 17-0.
Heritage, the No. 2 team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll, will look to close out its perfect run to the 9-5A crown when it meets second-place Memorial on Friday.
The game against a Wolverines team battling for its place in the playoffs was one of the toughest of the season for the Coyotes, but Jensin Hall once again made sure that a single run would be enough, as she struck out 13 and allowed only one hit in a complete-game shutout.
Heritage pushed across the only run it would need in the bottom of the first inning, as Ahna VanMeter singled, Hall walked, and then with two outs, Nadya Quezada plated a run when she reached on an error.
It remained a 1-0 game until the fifth, when Hall got on board thanks to an error, Elyse LeClair singled and Quezada delivered the big blow, blasting a three-run home run to push the advantage to 4-0 and that is the way it would end.
The Warriors (14-3) remained one game ahead of Reedy (13-4) with a 17-0 run-rule victory over Independence, while the Lions kept pace with a 15-0 win against Liberty.
Both games featured three-inning perfect games.
Madelyn Muller struck out six over three innings for Memorial and also went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs at the plate.
Hannah Huggins was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, Alexis Taylor drove in three runs and Emily Bustillos and Natalie Gowan each added a pair of RBIs.
Makayla Cox fanned four in her three frames and also had a big offensive day, going 2-for-3 with a double, home run and five RBIs in the Reedy victory.
Caitlyn Warren was 3-for-3 with a double, home run, three runs scored and three driven in, Mycah McClendon homered, Allly Ryan plated a pair of runs and Megan Lau scored three times.
Lone Star (11-6) took care of business with a 6-2 win over Centennial (6-11), as Ashley Galbraith pitched seven strong innings, allowing only three hits and striking out six.
One big reason for the Rangers victory was their ability to come through in the clutch.
They struck first in the top of the second, as Kaylee Smith doubled, and then with two outs, Brianna Stokes delivered a RBI single. The Titans matched that in the bottom of the frame, as Abbey Farmer walked, moved to second on a bunt by Emma Gasperich and scored when Emily Lawson reached on an error.
Lone Star methodically built its lead.
Emilee Prochaska singled and scored on a two-out single by Lexi Edgett in the third, and in the fifth, Edgett added a RBI double, again with two gone, to make it 3-1.
The Rangers added another in the sixth, as Camryn Allen walked, stole second and came around to score on a ground out by Emma Zaboronek, and tacked on two more in the seventh, as Prochaska walked and Jones doubled to get things started. Galbraith plated a run with a ground out and Smith added a sacrifice fly to make it 6-1.
Gasperich belted a home run in the bottom of the seventh, but that was as close as it would get.
In Tuesday’s other game of the night, Frisco (6-10) notched a 10-2 win over Lebanon Trail (2-14), with Audrey Richardson striking out nine to pick up the victory on the mound.
Emma Leraas homered in the first inning, Aundrea Thompson had a sacrifice fly in the second and Ali Hubbard singled home a run in the third and the Raccoons built a 4-0 lead.
Frisco broke it open in the top of the fifth, as Richardson doubled and was driven in by Tori Franklin. Arie Thompson then drew a walk, Hubbard doubled, Logan Wampler delivered a two-run single and Thompson plated another run to make it 8-0.
The Trail Blazers tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the sixth, as Ava Koslowski and Valentina Quinones reached base and Riley Williams and Parker Rodgers had RBIs, but that is where the rally ended.
Thompson smashed a home run in the top of the seventh to put a cap on the victory.
The season wraps up on Friday and while Heritage wants to complete its undefeated run against Memorial, the Warriors have plenty of incentive.
With a loss, coupled with a Reedy win over Independence, would leave the teams tied for second place.
They split the season series, meaning a seeding game would likely follow.
Wakeland and Lone Star enter the night tied for the fourth and final playoff berth.
The Wolverines will be favored against Lebanon Trail, as will the Rangers against Liberty.
If that happens, Lone Star swept the season series and would have the tiebreaker and nab the final playoff berth.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhesson@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.