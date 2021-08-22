Everyone in District 5-5A Division I will look to unseat defending state champion Denton Ryan.
The strength of the Raiders will be their defense. Junior linebacker Anthony Hill is a five-star recruit and was the district’s newcomer of the year last season after he registered 105 tackles.
Lone Star was the only district opponent to lose by fewer than 20 points to Ryan last season.
Senior quarterback Garret Rangel (Oklahoma State pledge) will lead the Rangers’ aerial attack. Senior Ashton Jeanty is expected to again be Rangel’s top target in the passing game. Rangel completed 69.1% of his passes last season, throwing for 2,429 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Last year, a coin flip allowed Independence and Wakeland to claim the district’s final two playoff spots out, leaving Reedy and The Colony out of the playoffs after the final tiebreaker was settled.
With 16 returning starters, the Cougars will look to use their experience to their advantage and attempt to qualify for the postseason for the eighth time in the last nine seasons. Senior Shafiq Taylor (440 receiving yards) was a first-team all-district selection a year ago at both wide receiver and defensive back.
Reedy went 6-4 in its first season back in Division I after two years in Division II, but the Lions would like to finish the regular season better after losing each of their last two games to close out last year. Senior quarterback A.J. Padgett (2,611 yards, 26 TDs) is a Rice commit.
Wakeland will count on senior Jared White (1,230 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns) to carry the load in the backfield for a Wolverines team that seeks another playoff berth.
Another running back to watch during the 2021 season will be Centennial sophomore Harry Stewart III (838 rushing yards, 7 touchdowns).
Heritage’s three-headed monster of senior quarterback Easton Swetnam (2,303 passing yards, 24 touchdowns), senior running back Shawn Wara (896 rushing yards, 7 touchdowns) and senior wide receiver Carsten Brewer (877 yards, 14 touchdowns) make for an explosive Coyotes attack.
The Top Five: Which Games to Watch this Year
Aledo at Lone Star
Sept. 2: Lone Star pushed Aledo to the limit in a 34-32 loss last season in Aledo, doing so against a Bearcat squad that has a record of 75-3 since 2016. This time, the Rangers will play host to the 10-time state champion Bearcats in what is regarded as one of the state’s most anticipated non-district games. One of the more intriguing battles will be between that of Rangel (Oklahoma State commit) and Aledo senior safety Bryan Allen Jr. (Texas pledge).
The Colony at Wakeland
Sept. 17: The second week of district play ushers in one of the most important games on the district slate. The Colony jumped out to a 13-3 lead against the Wolverines last season, but Wakeland scored 42 consecutive points to rally for a 45-13 win. However, this is a more experienced Cougar squad. Keep your eyes on the running backs. Wakeland senior Jared White finished the 2020 season with 1,230 rushing yards.
The Colony at
Independence
Oct. 21: Last season’s scheduled meeting between the two schools was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. But these are two teams that have history. Two years ago, Independence rallied from 14 points down at halftime to prevail in double overtime, 44-37. The two teams will have new quarterbacks this season. Senior Dylan Corbin will get the nod for The Colony. Senior Ryan Rapp, junior Matteo Quattrin and senior Joe Veracruz, a Royse City transfer, are battling it out for the starting job for Independence.
Centennial at Reedy
Oct. 29: Reedy has revenge on its mind. Centennial rallied from a 24-7 deficit in last year’s meeting to edge Reedy, 35-33, to deny the Lions an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth. The Titan defense stuffed a two-point conversion attempt with 1:45 left in the fourth quarter after the Lions had scored a touchdown. Reigning district newcomer of the year Harry Stewart III rushed nine times for 171 yards. Padgett threw for 26 touchdowns last season.
Denton Ryan at Lone Star
Nov. 5: How appropriate is it that battle for the district title could again come down to the final week of the regular season? And the Rangers will get to play in the comforts of the Ford Center at The Star. The Raiders have won each of the last two meetings against the Rangers, winning last year’s game by a score of 35-21. Lone Star was held to 148 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.