FRISCO INDEPENDENCE VOLLEYBALL SYDNEY SABIN

Sydney Sabin and Independence entered the weekend tied for first place in the 10-5A standings.

 Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

There are only two weeks left in the volleyball season and several teams have history on their minds.

For some, it is adding to a long-standing tradition of winning.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments