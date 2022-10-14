There are only two weeks left in the volleyball season and several teams have history on their minds.
For some, it is adding to a long-standing tradition of winning.
For others, it is about returning to glory, or even laying the foundation for what they hope lies ahead in the future.
One of the most successful programs during the past two decades resides in 9-6A, and Sachse is in the midst of writing another successful chapter in its legacy.
The Mustangs are one of the only programs in the state that can make the claim they have never missed the playoffs, a streak they have already extended to 19 years in a row dating back to their inaugural campaign in 2004.
Sachse qualified for the regional tournament that season, the first of four trips to at least the fourth round, a feat they have accomplished in back-to-back seasons.
The Mustangs have been dominant against their area rivals, having won at least a share of the district crown nine straight years and they are closing in on No. 10.
Sachse is 100-5 in district since the start of the 2015 season and they carry a 32-match winning streak into the stretch run.
The Mustangs still have a season-ending date with second-place Wylie East on Oct. 25, but they won the first meeting in a sweep.
Look for Sachse to close strong to maintain the momentum, as it hopes to make history in the playoffs, and perhaps, reach the state tournament for the first time.
Over in 10-6A, Horn cannot make the same claim that it has never missed the playoffs, but it has not happened often.
Since 2004, the Jaguars have now qualified for the playoffs in 16 of the last 20 seasons, including 10 in a row, and they could have an opportunity to make more history.
For all its success, Horn has never captured a district championship. The Jaguars trail Rockwall by one game for top spot in 10-6A, with a match slated for Oct. 25.
Sometimes all it takes is a change of scenery to open a window of opportunity and there are several such cases in Class 5A.
For years, Frisco ISD boasted one of the best top-to-bottom districts in the state, but with every program grouped together, they beat up on one another, leaving several worthy playoff candidates on the outside looking in.
With its growth to a dozen varsity programs, the University Interscholastic League had no choice but to split up the FISD teams and they are taking advantage.
Heading into the final stretch, Wakeland leads the way, as its 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 victory on Tuesday not only lifted the Wolverines to 10-0 in district, it gave them a two-game lead over the Rangers, who fell back to 8-2.
Lone Star remains in second place, one game ahead of Reedy (7-3), with Frisco (6-4) trying to hold off The Colony for the final spot, with would give the FISD quartet of sweep of the berths.
Being in this spot is nothing new for Wakeland and Reedy.
The Wolverines are coming off a trip to the regional quarterfinals a year ago and will be making their eighth postseason appearance in the last nine years.
A district title, however, would be special, as it would be just the second in program history and first since 2016.
The Lions are coming off back-to-back district championships, and advanced to the Region II title match last season, but will likely be happy with making the playoffs for the sixth time in seven chances.
Frisco has had some strong runs over the course of its history, but has taken a backseat recently, with its last appearance coming back in 2016.
And for all the success Lone Star has enjoyed in a variety different sports in recent years, this would be a true breakthrough, as it would mark its first playoff berth since 2013, back when it was a 3A program.
If the current top four remains the same in 9-5A, that would guarantee the school district at least eight playoff teams, as 10-5A is all an all-inclusive group of seven FISD teams.
Liberty and Independence are tied atop the standings with 8-1 records, with a head-to-head meeting slated for Tuesday.
Lebanon Trail is sitting in good position in third place at 6-2, and Memorial took a huge stop this past Tuesday, outlasting the Redhawks in five games to knock them from the ranks of the unbeaten, and at 5-4, give them some cushion over Centennial (2-6).
Of the current top four, only the Knights were a playoff team a year ago.
Independence is not only looking for back-to-back berths for the first time in program history, but is also eyeing its first district title ever.
Lebanon Trail is just two years removed from achieving that same feat themselves when they claimed a share of the trophy.
Liberty is also looking to return after a one-year hiatus, as are the Warriors, as if they can hold onto their spot, bit would be the second playoff appearance in program history.
For all of Horn’s success in 6A, it has often been a lonely place at the top among Mesquite ISD programs, but that could change this season.
Poteet and West Mesquite have long been grouped in difficult districts with the likes of Highland Park.
That changed with the latest realignment and that pair, along with North Mesquite, which dropped down in classification, are taking advantage of the new terrain.
Heading into the weekend, Poteet is in first place with a 9-0 record after sweeping top contenders West Mesquite (7-2) and Bryan Adams (6-2) during the last week.
North Mesquite is also in very good shape at 5-4, setting the opportunity for MISD history.
The Pirates enjoyed a three-decade run of success from 1990-2019, making 25 playoff appearances, but it has not been back since. And largely due to the Scots, they are also searching for their first district title since 1999.
It has been more than a decade since the Stallions have been in the postseason back in 2011, and for the Wranglers, their last appearance dates back to the last century back in 1993.
If the standings hold, which appears likely, not only would it see a pair of long playoff droughts broken, it would mark the first time MISD ever had four postseason representatives in the same year.
Neighboring Sunnyvale, which used to part of MISD, is in the playoff mix in 14-4A. Coming off a surprise trip to the regional tournament, it would be the Raiders’ 10th appearance in the last13 years.
And while things are not looking good for first-year program Panther Creek over in 11-4A, if it can make a late surge, it is mathematically possible for the Panthers to give FISD a ninth playoff team.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.