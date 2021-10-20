Believe it or not, there are just three weeks left in the 2021 regular season.
At this point, the playoff picture is starting to take shape, but nothing is set in stone just yet.
In 5-5A Division I, many believed Lone Star and Denton Ryan were on a collision course back in August and they have done nothing to dispel those claims with their season-ending showdown slated for Nov. 5 at The Ford Center.
Both the Rangers and Raiders have been largely dominant and their 5-0 records put them two games ahead of the district field in the loss column.
Prior to the season finale, Lone Star hosts Centennial on Friday and is at The Colony next Friday, while Denton Ryan has a road game against Heritage and a home date with Independence.
Behind the leading pair, there are four teams battling for the final two playoff berths.
That group includes Wakeland (4-2), The Colony (3-2), Reedy (3-2) and Independence (2-3).
The Wolverines are in the best shape. Not only do they have a half-game lead on that group in the win column, they already have head-to-head victories over The Colony and Independence and a win on Friday against Reedy would likely wrap up the third seed.
The Lions face two fellow contenders, with Wakeland on Friday and The Colony sandwiched around a game against Centennial.
The Cougars also have a pair of games against contenders, taking on the Knights on Thursday and Reedy in the finale, and they must also see Lone Star next week.
Independence is one game off the pace and most likely will need to defeat The Colony on Thursday to have a chance, with a date with Denton Ryan looming next week.
Just as there is an anticipated showdown in 5-5A Division I, the same is true in 7-5A Division II, only the wait is over for Frisco and Lovejoy, who will put their 5-0 district records on the line on Friday at Leopard Stadium.
Though no game can be taken for granted, given the dominance these teams have shown, it is hard to imagine the winner of this game not going on to be the district champion and the top seed in the playoffs.
Liberty currently sits in third place with a 4-1 record, just one game back of the co-leaders, and while they could dictate what happens with a game against Lovejoy in the finale, they still must take care of business against Princeton and, more importantly, Denison, who sits just one game behind in the standings at 3-2.
Following the Yellow Jackets, Prosper Rock Hill is 2-3, with Memorial and Princeton at 2-4.
The latter two teams only have two games, limiting their opportunities to make up ground, while Prosper Rock Hill would need some help.
The Blue Hawks have already lost to the two closest teams they are chasing, meaning they would have to jump them in the standings.
While they have a good chance to win two of their final games against Lake Dallas (1-5) and Lebanon Trail (0-5), there is also the looming presence of Frisco next week, meaning Prosper Rock Hill, in just its second varsity season, will likely have to wait a little longer for its inaugural playoff appearance.
