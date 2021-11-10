Reedy and Wakeland were the lone two Frisco ISD survivors after the first two rounds of the volleyball playoffs and each faced formidable challenges in the regional quarterfinals against state-ranked opponents.
The Lions, who are state-ranked themselves at No. 7 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll, are moving on after knocking off No. 9 McKinney North with an impressive 25-22, 25-21, 25-23 sweep on Tuesday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
After four trips to the third round, Reedy (31-6) is off to the regional tournament for the first time in program history where it will meet No. 2 Highland Park (39-6) in a semifinal match at 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper Rock Hill.
Halle Schroder led the Lion offense with 11 kills, with Camryn Hill, Sadie Snow and Kelsey Perry each adding five.
Snow and Perry were also strong defensively with five blocks each, while Snow and Ella Gamber tallied three aces.
The defense was solid, getting eight digs from Hill and seven from Gracie Cagle, and Jordan Chapman recorded 15 assists.
The Bulldogs got nine kills from Sydney Huck, 18 assists from Lily Nicholson and 16 digs from Tinley Merder.
The Wolverines were hoping to join the Lions for their fourth trip to the regional tournament, but they ran into a buzzsaw in the form of defending state champion Lovejoy, who was too much in a 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 victory on Tuesday at Prosper Rock Hill.
The Leopards got 14 kills and two blocks from Rosemary Archer and 10 kills and three blocks from Hannah Gonzalez. Brooklyn Lloyd recorded16 digs and three aces, Ava Camacho also tallied 16 digs and Archer and Averi Carlson had 24 and 23 assists, respectively.
The Leopards (38-6) and North Forney will make up the other half of the regional bracket when they meet at 5 p.m. Friday at Prosper Rock Hill.
The two winners will square off with a state tournament berth on the line at 1 p.m. Saturday.
FRIDAY
After a tough round of bi-district play, Reedy and Wakeland were the lone survivors out of 9-5A after picking up victories earlier in the week.
While the stakes were higher, both teams continued their playoff journeys with victories on Friday.
The Lions cruised into the regional quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive season with a 25-9, 25-9, 25-18 sweep of Lancaster on Friday at Forester Field House.
The Lions spread the ball around offensively, getting 10 kills from Halle Schroder, eight from Camryn Hill and seven from Reese Miller.
Reedy recorded 11 aces, including four from Hill and three from Ella Gamber and Sadie Snow and Kelsey Perry each had a pair of blocks.
Gamber also led the team with nine digs, while Jordan Chapman dealt out 19 assists.
The Wolverines rolled to a 25-12, 25-12, 25-15 victory over Carrollton Newman Smith in a 5A area round match at The Colony High School.
Elyse Neimann paced the offense with 12 kills, with Jessica Jones adding nine.
Madison Demauro was strong behind the service line with four aces, Samantha Ivie had a team-high seven digs and Audrey Clark recorded 20 assists.
