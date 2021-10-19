The 9-5A cross country meet is always one of the most competitive of any district in Texas with the 10-team Frisco ISD boasting some of the best talent in the state.
Those abilities were on display on Thursday when the teams convened for the 9-5A competition at Warren Park.
When the dust settled, it was the Reedy boys edging out Wakeland in dramatic fashion by one point to claim the district title, while the Wolverine girls were able to pull away from the Lions to win the girls championship in more comfortable fashion.
The top three teams and top 10 individuals earn automatic qualifying berths to the Class 5A Region II competition, which is scheduled for Oct. 25-26 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.
The stage was set for the Reedy/Wakeland showdown from the start, as Wolverines senior Natnael Enright claimed the individual title in a time of 15:43.06, followed by Lions senior Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles in second in 15:58.83, with that pair finishing more than a half-minute ahead of the rest of the field.
The back-and-forth continued, as Reedy senior Garrick Spieler crossed the finish line in fourth place, with Wakeland senior Hayden Coghlan checking in fifth.
Though other teams were also enjoying their share of highlights, the battle for the top spot remained tight, and after the Wolverines saw senior David Corujo place 11th with junior Lukas Vetkoetter in 14th, and the Lions countered with senior Keaton Ramey and junior Matt Starr in 12th and 13th, respectively, they remained tied.
It came down to the final runner, with Reedy junior Triston Harden edging out Wakeland senior Jack Winne by less than one second for 17th place and that proved to be the slim one-point difference in the Lions claiming the team title.
Liberty was not far off that pace in finishing third overall with 68. The Redhawks featured a trio of top-10 finishes, as senior Devansh Saxena was sixth, junior Andrew Jauregui placed seventh and junior Chance Moore took 10th. Junior Fernando Leyva and senior Garrett Reeves rounded out the top five for Liberty.
Frisco senior Kevin Curry IV crossed the finish line third to earn an individual berth, as did Lebanon Trail sophomore Neeraj Kulkarni in eighth and Independence senior Tristen Sabin in ninth.
The 9-5A girls race did not feature quite the level of suspense in both the team competition and the battle for the individual title.
Wakeland placed all five runners in the top 12 to pull away for the team crown with a total of 39. Reedy followed in second place with 74, with Lone Star (80) holding off Independence (86) for third place.
The Knights featured the individual champion in senior Brighton Mooney, whose time of 17:55.41 was nearly two minutes faster than the rest of the field.
Senior Chloe Smith was the runner-up in a time of 19:39.16 and she set the pace for the Wolverines.
Smith’s teammates were not far behind, as senior Cori Cochran placed seventh, followed by sophomore Madelyn Schroeder in eighth, freshman Rebekah Gould in 10th and junior Emma Thomas in 12th.
The Lions were led by a freshman, as Sahastra Gutta made an immediate splash by placing fourth overall. Reedy had its four other scoring runners in the top 21 with senior Marisa Jacober (13th), junior Alyssa Thompson (16th), freshman Vanesa Gonzalez-Rodiles (20th) and sophomore Lily Powell (21st).
Freshman Addison Leffke led the way for the Rangers by crossing the finish line in sixth place. Another freshman, Samira Minor, was 11th, with junior Krysten Kizer (14th), sophomore Macy Gross (24th) and junior Lily Velo (25th) rounding out Lone Star’s top five.
Among the other individuals, Liberty senior Jada Williams took third place, while Memorial had a pair of runners finish in the top 10 with senior Erin O’Brien in fifth place and sophomore Georgia Farrell in ninth.
Boys Team Results
1 Reedy 48
2 Wakeland 49
3 Liberty 68
4 Independence 120
5 Lebanon Trail 160
6 Heritage 179
7 Memorial 181
8 Lone Star 207
9 Frisco 254
10 Centennial 261
Boys Individual Results
1 Natnael Enright Wakeland 15:43.06
2 Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles Reedy 15:58.83
3 Kevin Curry IV Frisco 16:31.09
4 Garrick Spieler Reedy 16:36.59
5 Hayden Coghlan Wakeland 16:39.03
6 Devansh Saxena Liberty 16:50.79
7 Andrew Jauregui Liberty 16:51.34
8 Neeraj Kulkarni Lebanon Trail 16:52.22
9 Tristen Sabin Independence 16:53.86
10 Chance Moore Liberty 16:57.09
11 David Corujo Wakeland 17:01.59
12 Keaton Ramey Reedy 17:02.82
13 Matt Starr Reedy 17:03.22
14 Lukas Vetkoetter Wakeland 17:09.29
15 Sawyer Butler Memorial 17:11.33
16 Connor Lee Independence 17:12.55
17 Triston Harden Reedy 17:20.47
18 Jack Winne Wakeland 17:21.34
19 Arrell Calo Reedy 17:23.09
20 Tej Nagasamudra Reedy 17:33.44
21 Thomas Hayes Wakeland 17:42.85
22 Fernando Leyva Liberty 17:43.56
23 Garrett Reeves Liberty 17:46.20
24 Nathanial Guarardo Lebanon Trail 17:52.73
25 Zachary Barisa Wakeland 17:52.93
26 Carols Hoffman Heritage 17:59.35
27 Juan Arce Liberty 18:00.45
28 Yuval Marom Centennial 18:15.26
29 Rahul Singh Lebanon Trail 18:29.07
30 Andrew Ohrn Independence 18:29.35
31 Marcus Dougherty Independence 18:29.46
32 Hugh Lokar Memorial 18:36.55
33 Connor Gome Heritage 18:37.77
34 Avery Jacobs Indepdendence 18:39.10
35 Aaron Zamora Lone Star 18:40.35
36 Seth Rugg Lone Star 18:42.83
37 Josh McCartney Heritage 18:43.24
38 Dylan Esteron Independence 18:43.98
39 Roberto Carter Memorial 18:56.60
40 Utkarsh Dubey Heritage 18:58.85
41 Obrey Minor Lone Star 19:02.10
42 Ben Cox Independence 19:04.73
43 Ethan Crooks Heritage 19:06.10
44 Andrew Garner Memorial 19:21.55
45 Gavin Bolton Lone Star 19:22.34
46 Alex Gross Heritage 19:25.85
47 Tyler Ramos Lebanon Trail 19:34.98
48 Takumi Harima Liberty 19:36.60
49 Farhan Syed Heritage 19:40.04
50 Alex Banaszak Lone Star 19:40.60
51 Jacob Garza Memorial 19:41.10
52 Finnegan O’Brian Lebanon Trail 20:12.10
53 Gautam Vennapu Lebanon Trail 20:24.31
54 Parker Woudstra Centennial 20:32.84
55 Matthew Dominguez Lone Star 20:35.07
56 Jadon Womack Lone Star 20:52.27
57 Collin Dupre Centennial 20:56.52
58 Nathan Combs Memorial 21:06.10
59 Akshath Taduri Centennial 21:14.60
60 Will Pride Frisco 21:21.29
61 Sai Duddu Lebanon Trail 21:25.59
62 Kamran Merritt Frisco 21:40.81
63 Eric Santiago Centennial 21:51.80
64 Mason Dierkes Frisco 22:04.10
65 Lawson Levin Frisco 22:24.81
66 Andy Herrera Centennial 23:02.10
67 Cole Redington Frisco 26:21.07
Girls Team Results
1 Wakeland 39
2 Reedy 74
3 Lone Star 80
4 Independence 86
5 Memorial 120
6 Liberty 122
7 Frisco 198
8 Lebanon Trail 221
Girls Individual Results
1 Brighton Mooney Independence 17:55.41
2 Chloe Smith Wakeland 19:39.16
3 Jada Williams Liberty 19:55.30
4 Sahasra Gutta Reedy 20:00.77
5 Erin O’Brien Memorial 20:10.04
6 Addison Leffke Lone Star 20:29.97
7 Cori Cochran Wakeland 20:33.16
8 Madelyn Schroeder Wakeland 20:37.06
9 Georgia Farrell Memorial 20:39.91
10 Rebekah Gould Wakeland 20:43.14
11 Samira Minor Lone Star 20:48.65
12 Emma Thomas Wakeland 20:55.30
13 Marisa Jacober Reedy 21:17.47
14 Krysten Kizer Lone Star 21:22.96
15 Belle Hinnant Independence 21:27.16
16 Alyssa Thompson Reedy 21:29.02
17 Sofia Golladay Liberty 21:32.41
18 Ava Yocum Wakeland 21:35.66
19 Jillian Hinshaw Independence 21:37.14
20 Vanessa Gonzalez-Rodiles Reedy 21:39.16
21 Lily Powell Reedy 21:42.41
22 Olivia Corocan Frisco 2143.82
23 Emma Korenek Independence 21:46.65
24 Macy Gross Lone Star 21:48.16
25 Lily Velo Lone Star 21:53.78
26 Jane Goldberg Reedy 22:01.16
27 Adrienne Romero Reedy 22:05.16
28 Liliana Hunt Independence 22:06.81
29 Camryn Allen Lone Star 22:08.22
30 Emma Griffin Memorial 22:09.41
31 Katia Loredo Heritage 22:15.30
32 Sophia Yu Liberty 22:28.12
33 Abigail Garcia Independence 22:29.41
34 Kathryn Murphy Liberty 22:29.74
35 Lea Mesghina Frisco 22:34.91
36 Emile McCartney Heritage 22:40.88
37 Montserrat Velasco Independence 22:46.57
38 Emma Folkmann Memorial 22:47.18
39 Grace Coghlan Wakeland 22:51.17
40 Abigail Cho Liberty 23:04.62
41 Shiori Harima Liberty 23:24.17
42 Kirin Chacchia Heritage 23:31.81
43 Molly Burgraff Memorial 23:58.17
44 Anya Raju Centennial 24:03.65
45 Julie Castaneda Lebanon Trail 24:04.92
46 Paris Baker Lebanon Trail 24:08.12
47 Raquel Castaneda Lone Star 24:12.16
48 Hinata Kitahama Lebanon Trail 24:18.26
49 Kaseleigh McCarley Frisco 24:36.12
50 Aslyn Quijano Centennial 24:37.42
51 Sheridon Claytor Lebanon Trail 24:43.62
52 Jordan Atwood Frisco 24:45.43
53 Ashley Amani Lebanon Trail 24:45.84
54 Allana Essenburg Lebanon Trail 24:47.17
55 Annah Berg Centennial 25:04.16
56 Emery Wilkerson Frisco 25:11.81
57 Sofia Rosales-Castillo Frisco 25:14.86
58 Andrea Esqueda Lebanon Trail 25:20.37
59 Alexis Atwood Frisco 25:51.20
60 Lisa Kras Centennial 26:16.97
