WAKELAND CROSS COUNTRY NATNAEL ENRIGHT

Wakeland senior Natnael Enright captured the boys individual championship at the 9-5A cross country meet on Thursday at Warren Park.

 Matt Welch, Staff Photo

The 9-5A cross country meet is always one of the most competitive of any district in Texas with the 10-team Frisco ISD boasting some of the best talent in the state.

Those abilities were on display on Thursday when the teams convened for the 9-5A competition at Warren Park.

When the dust settled, it was the Reedy boys edging out Wakeland in dramatic fashion by one point to claim the district title, while the Wolverine girls were able to pull away from the Lions to win the girls championship in more comfortable fashion.

The top three teams and top 10 individuals earn automatic qualifying berths to the Class 5A Region II competition, which is scheduled for Oct. 25-26 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.

The stage was set for the Reedy/Wakeland showdown from the start, as Wolverines senior Natnael Enright claimed the individual title in a time of 15:43.06, followed by Lions senior Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles in second in 15:58.83, with that pair finishing more than a half-minute ahead of the rest of the field.

The back-and-forth continued, as Reedy senior Garrick Spieler crossed the finish line in fourth place, with Wakeland senior Hayden Coghlan checking in fifth.

Though other teams were also enjoying their share of highlights, the battle for the top spot remained tight, and after the Wolverines saw senior David Corujo place 11th with junior Lukas Vetkoetter in 14th, and the Lions countered with senior Keaton Ramey and junior Matt Starr in 12th and 13th, respectively, they remained tied.

It came down to the final runner, with Reedy junior Triston Harden edging out Wakeland senior Jack Winne by less than one second for 17th place and that proved to be the slim one-point difference in the Lions claiming the team title.

Liberty was not far off that pace in finishing third overall with 68. The Redhawks featured a trio of top-10 finishes, as senior Devansh Saxena was sixth, junior Andrew Jauregui placed seventh and junior Chance Moore took 10th. Junior Fernando Leyva and senior Garrett Reeves rounded out the top five for Liberty.

Frisco senior Kevin Curry IV crossed the finish line third to earn an individual berth, as did Lebanon Trail sophomore Neeraj Kulkarni in eighth and Independence senior Tristen Sabin in ninth.

The 9-5A girls race did not feature quite the level of suspense in both the team competition and the battle for the individual title.

Wakeland placed all five runners in the top 12 to pull away for the team crown with a total of 39. Reedy followed in second place with 74, with Lone Star (80) holding off Independence (86) for third place.

The Knights featured the individual champion in senior Brighton Mooney, whose time of 17:55.41 was nearly two minutes faster than the rest of the field.

Senior Chloe Smith was the runner-up in a time of 19:39.16 and she set the pace for the Wolverines.

Smith’s teammates were not far behind, as senior Cori Cochran placed seventh, followed by sophomore Madelyn Schroeder in eighth, freshman Rebekah Gould in 10th and junior Emma Thomas in 12th.

The Lions were led by a freshman, as Sahastra Gutta made an immediate splash by placing fourth overall. Reedy had its four other scoring runners in the top 21 with senior Marisa Jacober (13th), junior Alyssa Thompson (16th), freshman Vanesa Gonzalez-Rodiles (20th) and sophomore Lily Powell (21st).

Freshman Addison Leffke led the way for the Rangers by crossing the finish line in sixth place. Another freshman, Samira Minor, was 11th, with junior Krysten Kizer (14th), sophomore Macy Gross (24th) and junior Lily Velo (25th) rounding out Lone Star’s top five.

Among the other individuals, Liberty senior Jada Williams took third place, while Memorial had a pair of runners finish in the top 10 with senior Erin O’Brien in fifth place and sophomore Georgia Farrell in ninth.

Boys Team Results

1        Reedy         48

2        Wakeland   49

3        Liberty        68

4        Independence       120

5        Lebanon Trail       160

6        Heritage      179

7        Memorial    181

8        Lone Star    207

9        Frisco         254

10      Centennial  261

Boys Individual Results

1        Natnael Enright    Wakeland   15:43.06

2        Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles Reedy         15:58.83

3        Kevin Curry IV    Frisco         16:31.09

4        Garrick Spieler     Reedy         16:36.59

5        Hayden Coghlan  Wakeland   16:39.03

6        Devansh Saxena   Liberty        16:50.79

7        Andrew Jauregui  Liberty        16:51.34

8        Neeraj Kulkarni    Lebanon Trail       16:52.22

9        Tristen Sabin        Independence       16:53.86

10      Chance Moore      Liberty        16:57.09

11      David Corujo       Wakeland   17:01.59

12      Keaton Ramey     Reedy         17:02.82

13      Matt Starr   Reedy         17:03.22

14      Lukas Vetkoetter  Wakeland   17:09.29

15      Sawyer Butler      Memorial    17:11.33

16      Connor Lee Independence       17:12.55

17      Triston Harden     Reedy         17:20.47

18      Jack Winne Wakeland   17:21.34

19      Arrell Calo  Reedy         17:23.09

20      Tej Nagasamudra Reedy         17:33.44

21      Thomas Hayes     Wakeland   17:42.85

22      Fernando Leyva   Liberty        17:43.56

23      Garrett Reeves     Liberty        17:46.20

24      Nathanial Guarardo       Lebanon Trail       17:52.73

25      Zachary Barisa     Wakeland   17:52.93

26      Carols Hoffman   Heritage      17:59.35

27      Juan Arce   Liberty        18:00.45

28      Yuval Marom       Centennial  18:15.26

29      Rahul Singh         Lebanon Trail       18:29.07

30      Andrew Ohrn       Independence       18:29.35

31      Marcus Dougherty         Independence       18:29.46

32      Hugh Lokar          Memorial    18:36.55

33      Connor Gome      Heritage      18:37.77

34      Avery Jacobs       Indepdendence     18:39.10

35      Aaron Zamora      Lone Star    18:40.35

36      Seth Rugg   Lone Star    18:42.83

37      Josh McCartney   Heritage      18:43.24

38      Dylan Esteron      Independence       18:43.98

39      Roberto Carter     Memorial    18:56.60

40      Utkarsh Dubey     Heritage      18:58.85

41      Obrey Minor        Lone Star    19:02.10

42      Ben Cox     Independence       19:04.73

43      Ethan Crooks       Heritage      19:06.10

44      Andrew Garner    Memorial    19:21.55

45      Gavin Bolton       Lone Star    19:22.34

46      Alex Gross Heritage      19:25.85

47      Tyler Ramos        Lebanon Trail       19:34.98

48      Takumi Harima    Liberty        19:36.60

49      Farhan Syed         Heritage      19:40.04

50      Alex Banaszak     Lone Star    19:40.60

51      Jacob Garza         Memorial    19:41.10

52      Finnegan O’Brian Lebanon Trail       20:12.10

53      Gautam Vennapu Lebanon Trail       20:24.31

54      Parker Woudstra  Centennial  20:32.84

55      Matthew Dominguez      Lone Star    20:35.07

56      Jadon Womack    Lone Star    20:52.27

57      Collin Dupre        Centennial  20:56.52

58      Nathan Combs     Memorial    21:06.10

59      Akshath Taduri    Centennial  21:14.60

60      Will Pride   Frisco         21:21.29

61      Sai Duddu  Lebanon Trail       21:25.59

62      Kamran Merritt    Frisco         21:40.81

63      Eric Santiago        Centennial  21:51.80

64      Mason Dierkes     Frisco         22:04.10

65      Lawson Levin       Frisco         22:24.81

66      Andy Herrera       Centennial  23:02.10

67      Cole Redington    Frisco         26:21.07

Girls Team Results

1        Wakeland   39

2        Reedy         74

3        Lone Star    80

4        Independence       86

5        Memorial    120

6        Liberty        122

7        Frisco         198

8        Lebanon Trail       221

Girls Individual Results

1        Brighton Mooney Independence       17:55.41

2        Chloe Smith         Wakeland   19:39.16

3        Jada Williams       Liberty        19:55.30

4        Sahasra Gutta      Reedy         20:00.77

5        Erin O’Brien        Memorial    20:10.04

6        Addison Leffke     Lone Star    20:29.97

7        Cori Cochran       Wakeland   20:33.16

8        Madelyn Schroeder        Wakeland   20:37.06

9        Georgia Farrell     Memorial    20:39.91

10      Rebekah Gould    Wakeland   20:43.14

11      Samira Minor       Lone Star    20:48.65

12      Emma Thomas     Wakeland   20:55.30

13      Marisa Jacober     Reedy         21:17.47

14      Krysten Kizer       Lone Star    21:22.96

15      Belle Hinnant       Independence       21:27.16

16      Alyssa Thompson         Reedy         21:29.02

17      Sofia Golladay     Liberty        21:32.41

18      Ava Yocum          Wakeland   21:35.66

19      Jillian Hinshaw    Independence       21:37.14

20      Vanessa Gonzalez-Rodiles      Reedy         21:39.16

21      Lily Powell Reedy         21:42.41

22      Olivia Corocan     Frisco         2143.82

23      Emma Korenek    Independence       21:46.65

24      Macy Gross          Lone Star    21:48.16

25      Lily Velo     Lone Star    21:53.78

26      Jane Goldberg      Reedy         22:01.16

27      Adrienne Romero Reedy         22:05.16

28      Liliana Hunt         Independence       22:06.81

29      Camryn Allen       Lone Star    22:08.22

30      Emma Griffin       Memorial    22:09.41

31      Katia Loredo        Heritage      22:15.30

32      Sophia Yu  Liberty        22:28.12

33      Abigail Garcia      Independence       22:29.41

34      Kathryn Murphy  Liberty        22:29.74

35      Lea Mesghina       Frisco         22:34.91

36      Emile McCartney Heritage      22:40.88

37      Montserrat Velasco       Independence       22:46.57

38      Emma Folkmann  Memorial    22:47.18

39      Grace Coghlan     Wakeland   22:51.17

40      Abigail Cho          Liberty        23:04.62

41      Shiori Harima      Liberty        23:24.17

42      Kirin Chacchia     Heritage      23:31.81

43      Molly Burgraff     Memorial    23:58.17

44      Anya Raju  Centennial  24:03.65

45      Julie Castaneda    Lebanon Trail       24:04.92

46      Paris Baker Lebanon Trail       24:08.12

47      Raquel Castaneda Lone Star    24:12.16

48      Hinata Kitahama  Lebanon Trail       24:18.26

49      Kaseleigh McCarley       Frisco         24:36.12

50      Aslyn Quijano      Centennial  24:37.42

51      Sheridon Claytor  Lebanon Trail       24:43.62

52      Jordan Atwood    Frisco         24:45.43

53      Ashley Amani      Lebanon Trail       24:45.84

54      Allana Essenburg Lebanon Trail       24:47.17

55      Annah Berg          Centennial  25:04.16

56      Emery Wilkerson Frisco         25:11.81

57      Sofia Rosales-Castillo    Frisco         25:14.86

58      Andrea Esqueda   Lebanon Trail       25:20.37

59      Alexis Atwood     Frisco         25:51.20

60      Lisa Kras    Centennial  26:16.97

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

