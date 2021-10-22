FRISCO – As soon as Frisco Independence senior Reggie Bush burst up the left sideline for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in Thursday night’s game, The Colony junior tailback Kamden Wesley was approached by his teammates.
“I had to turn it back around,” Wesley said. “Once he scored, my teammates got me and they were like, ‘Let’s go, Kam, you’ve got this.’”
On the very next play, Wesley shed Knight defenders on his way to a 67-yard touchdown run. It was the first of 24 unanswered points scored by The Colony in a 44-32 District 5-5A Division I victory at David Kuykendall Stadium.
Wesley finished with 259 yards on 23 carries with four touchdowns. He has 10 touchdowns and 643 rushing yards in his last two games. The previous week against Frisco Heritage, Wesley amassed 384 yards with six touchdowns in his return from an injury that sidelined him for one game.
“When I had to come back, it was all about business for me,” he said. “I just had to get on top of my stuff and got to go. In practice, I made sure that everybody was locked in and had great practices so that we could come out with those dubs.”
Bush did everything that he could to help Independence. He rushed for a game-high 282 yards, accounted for four rushing touchdowns, handled the place-kicking duties, caught two passes for 55 yards and made a tackle on special teams.
“He had great effort all night,” said Kyle Story, Independence head coach. “He made explosive plays for us and did a good job kicking the ball for us. We ask him to do a lot of things. He did a great job all game.”
Bush ran in from the 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal with 1:28 left to cut the deficit to 38-32. But, The Colony (4-4 overall, 4-2 district) recovered the ensuing onside kick that, and two plays later, Wesley rushed for a 43-yard touchdown to ice the win for the Cougars.
“He’s just finally getting through some injuries and playing healthy,” The Colony head coach Rudy Rangel said of Wesley. “He’s a machine and we’re riding that kid all the way to the end.”
The loss in all likelihood ends the playoff hopes for Independence (2-4, 3-5).
The third and fourth playoff spots will come down to Frisco Wakeland (4-2), The Colony and Frisco Reedy (3-2). The Cougars and Lions will meet in the final week of the regular season Nov. 5 at Kuykendall Stadium.
Big plays were the story of Thursday’s game.
After Bush and Wesley traded long touchdown runs on the first two plays from scrimmage, Bush burst 37 yards to the Cougar 38-yard line on the very next snap.
But, after the Knights received a pair of flags for a false start, The Colony defense came up with an enormous play. Cougar junior linebacker Devin Hensley rushed off the left end unabated to Independence junior quarterback Matteo Quattrin. Quattrin fumbled and the ball was fallen on by The Colony senior Jalen Coates.
“We’re based on a lot of pressure, and they did a good job of picking up stuff on the passing game,” Rangel said. “They didn’t throw a lot, but when they did, we got to them. Hensley had a big sack there.”
Caden Chaulk rushed for a 53-yard touchdown and junior place kicker Edwin Lopez made a 32-yard field goal with 2:04 remaining in the first quarter for a 17-7 lead for The Colony.
The Cougars attempted three passes on the night, but two went for completions – the first resulted in a 43-yard touchdown from senior quarterback Dylan Corbin to senior wide receiver Shafiq Taylor just 57 seconds into the second quarter for a 24-7 lead.
Independence outgained The Colony 492-471, but two lost fumbles, a missed extra point and two failed 2-point conversions did in the Knights.
Independence used three quarterbacks on the night. Senior Joe Veracruz came in for Quattrin in the second quarter. Senior Ryan Rapp gave the Knights a big spark in the second half as he went 6-of-8 through the air for 145 yards.
“Sometimes when you score easy like that early, you may have a letdown,” Story said. “We knew coming in that the Wing-T offense that The Colony was running this year was going to adjust to the speed and physicality of it early. I kept telling the guys that it might take two or three series before we got adjusted, and that’s what it took.”
The Colony hosts Frisco Lone Star next Friday at 7 p.m. at Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium. Independence will be at defending 5-5A Division I state champion Denton Ryan that same night.
