Eagles stay red-hot, pulverize Prince of Peace

CARROLLTON – The Frisco Legacy Christian boys basketball team started off 2019 with a state title and then closed out the year on a high note as well.
Fresh off of a first-place finish last week in the 3A-4A Gold Bracket at the In-N-Out Burger Holiday Invitational, the Eagles kept on soaring Tuesday with a 74-66 victory over Prince of Peace to round out the calendar year.
It marked the second time Legacy has taken down Prince of Peace this season, as the Eagles were in full control of this one, even leading by as many as 29 points in the second half.
However, Prince of Peace succeeded in making matters interesting down the stretch by erasing a daunting 59-30 deficit to climb within single digits in the final minutes.
Legacy was outscored 26-9 in the fourth frame alone and head coach Cole Johnson was unhappy with his team’s lackluster performance despite the win.
“They played uninspired basketball in the second half,” he said. “Something we have to work on is the complacency and having the grit to slam the door.”
With that said, the Eagles competed in this contest without two starters, including their leading scorer in senior forward Jonathon Alexandre, who poured in a whopping 34 points in the championship game last week against Celina in Allen.
On top of Alexandre being out of town, Legacy was also without the services of senior forward Ryan Clink and then lost senior Cade Briggs in the first half of Tuesday’s matchup due to an ankle injury.
“We’ve ridden our top six or seven guys, and they have played pretty heavy minutes this season,” Johnson said. “Today really gave us an opportunity to see what the other guys are capable of.”
The depleted roster meant other players having to step up and play a more significant role, as regular starters in seniors Jonathon Mosley, Aren Terrian and Garrett Pelham all shined in the triumph.
The trio combined for 52 points, as Terrian paved the way in the first quarter with a team-high nine points to help give the Eagles a commanding 28-14 advantage after one.
The second stanza saw Legacy nearly double its lead, as Pelham orchestrated the offense to perfection with not only eight first-half points, but he also added eight of his game-high 11 assists, as well, to finish with a double-double.
“For [Pelham] to come in and establish plays is a big step,” Johnson. “That’s huge to be able to put guys in place and work them so we know where they’re going. To be able to also cut loose from that and go into a fast-break situation is the order we like things. That’s where Garrett is his best.”
But leading the way in scoring was Mosley, who helped extend the Legacy lead to 25 heading into the final quarter with back-to-back triples as he added a team-high 16 points.
District play looms ahead now for the Eagles, who will get things started Jan. 10 on the road against Grapevine Faith Christian, as Legacy looks to defend its undefeated district title from a year ago.
