Memorial took the field for the 2023 opener on Thursday and it did not start out the way it had planned.
Keyed by a couple of miscues on special teams, the Warriors dug themselves an early hole and found themselves down 21-0 at halftime.
To the Warriors’ credit, they never stopped battling, but that first-half deficit proved too much to overcome as Garland Lakeview Centennial posted a 28-7 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Memorial will look to bounce back next Friday when it once again goes on the road, this time to take on Forney at City Bank Stadium.
The Warriors had a tough time moving the ball in the first two quarters, but came out of the locker room looking like a different team when Noah Giga came off the bench to play quarterback.
After accumulating only 14 yards through the air in the first half, Giga exceeded that with his first attempt, hitting Drake Grimes in stride for a 39-yard gain down the sideline.
The threat through the air caused a pass interference penalty to extend the drive on fourth down, and Giga eventually capped it with a 3-yard bootleg to cut it to 21-7 with 8:24 left in the third quarter.
The defense then showed the same type of vigor, pushing the Patriots back 11 yards in a three-and-out, and following a short punt, Memorial was in business at the Lakeview 47.
But a false start penalty on first down took the Warriors out of their comfort zone, and a fourth-down attempt fell short, as the Patriots took over on downs.
Lakeview got a big 31-yard run by Kenyon White to put them in scoring range, but the Memorial defense held and a 34-yard field goal attempt was blocked to keep it a two-score game.
The Patriots would not come away empty on their next possession. After a nice punt return by Julius Spencer, Lakeview marched 47 yards in nine plays, with Lamar Lewis pushing his way past the goal line on fourth-and-1 to make it 28-7 with 7:47 left.
The Warriors tried to make things interesting late, driving 65 yards in 14 plays to get down to the Patriot 5, but back-to-back sacks derailed the chance and Lakeview was able to run the final 1:12 off the clock to secure the victory.
The first half was much more even than the story the scoreboard told.
It was scoreless early on when Memorial was forced to punt, but after a bobbled snap, the Patriots were able to corral the punter at the Warrior 40.
Four plays later, Malikai Boyd weaved his way through the defense for a 30-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead.
After a short punt on Memorial’s next possession, Lakeview went back to work with a methodical 12-play, 45-yard drive.
The Patriots converted once on third down and again on fourth, with Boyd finding the end zone for the second time on a 1-yard run to extend the advantage to 14-0 on the first play of the second quarter.
It stayed that way until late in the frame, when a big special teams play again hurt the Warriors.
Punting from near midfield, the snap sailed high and Memorial recovered the loose ball all the way back at its own 19.
Lakeview capitalized, as quarterback Kendrick Sanders found Spencer for a 5-yard touchdown pass with just 18 seconds left that made it 21-0.
The Warriors would never go away during the final two quarters, but the Patriots did enough to hold on for the season-opening win.
