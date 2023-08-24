FRISCO MEMORIAL FOOTBALL NOAH GIGA

Memorial quarterback Noah Giga came off the bench and threw a touchdown pass on the opening possession of the second half, but it was not enough, as Lakeview prevailed in a 28-7 victory on Thursday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

 Photo Courtesy of Genell McClendon

Memorial took the field for the 2023 opener on Thursday and it did not start out the way it had planned.

Keyed by a couple of miscues on special teams, the Warriors dug themselves an early hole and found themselves down 21-0 at halftime.


For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments