Many teams still have a week or two to prepare for the push for the playoffs, but for Frisco ISD programs, it was time to get serious this past week with the start of their respective district seasons.
Here are some of the highlights:
Lone Star rolls over Heritage
The state-ranked Rangers did not expect to be staring a 0-2 record in the face at this stage of the season.
They took out their frustrations on crosstown rival Heritage on Thursday, rolling to a 73-21 victory in the 5-5A Division I opener for both teams.
The Coyotes were off to a 2-0 start, but it was quickly apparent this would not be their night, as Lone Star’s Ashton Jeanty got free for a 56-yard touchdown catch from Garret Rangel on their first play from scrimmage to take a 7-0 lead.
The Rangers’ next drive was much more methodical. Jaden Nixon, who had 14 carries for 147 yards, did a bulk of the work and Rangel hit Evan Stein for a 15-yard touchdown pass and a short time later, Rangel went to Nixon for a 20-yard score to make it 21-0.
Rangel was almost perfect on the night, completing 14-of-15 passes for 273 yards and five touchdowns to four different receivers.
Heritage finally got on the scoreboard courtesy of a short scoring run by Shawn Wara, but Lone Star wasted little time in answering, as Jeanty found the end zone from two yards out and Rangel went back to Stein for a 14-yard touchdown pass.
The Coyotes struck with a big play when Bryce Gilchrist hit Carsten Brewer on a 42-yard touchdown, but the Ranger offense continued to roll, as Nixon’s 10-yard scoring run gave them a 42-14 halftime lead.
Nixon started the second-half scoring, as well, getting free for a 38-yard touchdown run and Rangel threw a 35-yard strike to Trace Bruckler to push the advantage to 56-14.
Lone Star’s back-up also enjoyed some success, as Zack Riggle had touchdown runs of 3 and 30 yards and Josh Click booted a field goal.
Heritage got one final score when Gilchrist found Brewer for a 15-yard score to provide the final 73-21 margin.
Frisco cruises past Lake Dallas
The Raccoons are considered by many to be the district favorite and they did nothing to dispel that opinion on Friday, as they rolled to a 39-3 rout of Lake Dallas in the 7-5A Division II opener for both teams.
Donta’ Reece’s 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter gave Frisco a lead it would not relinquish.
The Falcons were still hanging around midway through the second quarter when the Raccoons took control.
Bradford Martin got free for a 41-yard touchdown run, with Frisco then converting the two-point conversion, and they then went to the air, with Caree’ Green hooking up with Chase Lowery on a 47-yard score to take a 22-0 lead into the half.
The Raccoons put it away in the third quarter, as AJ DiNota had a 38-yard touchdown run, Jake Gaster kicked a field goal and Martin scored on a 38-yard run to push the advantage to 39-0 and they cruised from there.
Lebanon Trail moves to 3-0
The Trail Blazers believe they can make history in just their third varsity season and they took a huge step toward doing that on Friday with a 34-33 victory over Memorial in the 7-5A Division II opener.
The Warriors actually held the overall edge in total yards, but Lebanon Trail took advantage of three costly turnovers.
Memorial struck first when Ethan Lollar threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to J’Kolbe Bulock and Lollar then went to Jeremy Lau for a 27-yard score to take a 14-0 lead.
The Trail Blazers finally got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter on a 27-yard touchdown run by Drew Martin and they converted a crucial two-point conversion, and Martin then threw a 10-yard scoring strike to Drew Donley to give them a 15-14 lead.
The Warriors had an answer, as Charlie Flowesr threw touchdown passes of 41 yards to Zion Steptoe and 16 yards to Garren Huey as they took a 28-15 lead into halftime.
Memorial extended its advantage on a field goal by Lollar, but Lebanon Trail would come on strong down the stretch.
Martin went back to Donley, this time for a 39-yard scoring strike, but the two-point conversion was no good, leaving the deficit at 31-21.
The Warriors tacked on two points on a safety and then threatened to pull away even further, but the Lebanon Trail defense came up big with a turnover, leading to a 16-yard touchdown pass from Martin to Gregory Hatley to close to within 33-28.
The Trail Blazer defense then made a stop and the offense delivered in the waning minutes, with Hatley finding the end zone on a 2-yard run to lift them to a 34-33 victory.
Wakeland tops Centennial
The Wolverines and Titans put up pretty similar offensive numbers on Thursday, but Wakeland made the most of its opportunities and that allowed them to pull away for a 35-7 victory in the 5-5A Division I opener.
The Wolverines set the tone from the start, as Jared White’s 2-yard touchdown run capped a long drive to give them a 7-0 lead.
Wakeland added to its advantage in the second quarter when Peyton Lewis threw a touchdown pass to Alex Shirley.
The Wolverine defense continued to do its job and White’s 17-yard scoring run gave them a 21-0 lead at halftime.
Centennial finally got on the scoreboard on a 23-yard run by Jackson Marshall, only to watch Davion Woolen return the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-7.
Wakeland added some insurance early in the fourth on White’s third touchdown run, this one from 19 yards out and the defense did the rest from there.
Reedy cruises past Argyle Liberty Christian
Quarterback A.J. Padgett threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns and added another on the ground and Jacob Smith rushed for a pair of scores as the Lions posted a 42-13 victory over Argyle Liberty Christian on Friday.
Reedy actually found itself in an early hole after the Warriors got a 66-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Greek to Cristian Driver, but they controlled the rest of the opening quarter.
Smith broke loose for a 59-yard touchdown run and then found the end zone again on a 6-yard run to take a 14-7 lead.
The Lions went to the air early in the second quarter, with Padgett throwing a 11-yard touchdown to Erik Barr to make it 21-7.
It stayed that way through halftime, but Reedy went right back to work after the break, as Padgett went back to Barr for a 35-yard strike and then hooked up with Jaylen Fuksa on a 68-yard score to push the advantage to 35-7.
Liberty Christian found the end zone one more time, but the Lions put it away in the fourth, as Padgett’s 3-yard run provided the final margin.
Liberty downs Prosper Rock Hill
Sophomore quarterback Keldric Luster had another big all-around night and the Redhawks improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in 5-5A Division II with a 51-27 win over Prosper Rock Hill on Saturday.
Luster was 15-of-18 for 210 yards and a touchdown through the air, while adding 15 carries for 153 yards and scores on the ground.
The Blue Hawks were playing in their first varsity game and they produced the first big play of the night with a 61-yard touchdown run from Donovan Shannon.
Liberty tied it later in the first quarter on Luster’s 1-yard run and Will Ashmore added another short touchdown run to give them a 14-7 lead.
The Redhawks extended their advantage early in the second when Evan Stewart hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Luster, but Rock Hill refused to go away, and a scoring run from Sylis Ivy allowed them to cut it to 21-13 at halftime.
Liberty started to pull away in the second half, as Jonathan Bone scored from a yard out and Luster got free for touchdown runs of 25 and 60 yards to open a 41-13 lead.
The Blue Hawks tried to hang around, as Ivy scored late in the third quarter, but Jack Bryan answered for Liberty early in the fourth and Evan Moros kicked a field goal to allow the Redhawks to rest easy at the end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.