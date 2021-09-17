CORINTH - Two plays, two turnovers, and the Lake Dallas football team had a 14-0 lead before Lebanon Trail could blink.
It was downhill from there for the Blazers, as the Falcons rolled to a 56-32 win Friday at Falcon Field in both teams’ second District 7-5A Division II ballgame of the year.
“Our defense hasn’t been getting many turnovers this year, so it was nice to grab a few right away and get the game started on the right foot,” said Jason Young, Lake Dallas head coach. “When we play like that, and we eliminate mistakes and just execute, I truly believe we can play with anybody.”
Lake Dallas senior quarterback Brendan Sorsby accounted for seven first-half touchdowns, including four rushing scores. He finished the game with 153 yards rushing and five total rushing touchdowns, including a highlight-reel, 92-yard touchdown run in the first half.
Running back Drew McKinney paced Lake Dallas with 152 yards on 13 carries. Lake Dallas sophomore Keonde Henry receiver looked good in place of star Evan Wineberg, who left the game early with an injury. Receiver Niki Gray also added a score to go along with 101 yards receiving.
It was a needed win for the Falcons following a 70-27 stomping at the hands of Frisco in the opening week of district play. Lebanon Trail, on the other hand, falls to 0-2 in district play.
“We just needed to move forward from last week,” Young said.
Lebanon Trail quarterback Gregory Hatley, a converted running back, dazzled with his legs, finishing with four rushing touchdowns. But the Blazers’ massive deficit forced head coach Sadd Jackson to abandon the run in the second half.
“I want our kids to get used to success,” Jackson said. “Right now, when something bad happens, it snowballs on us. Tonight, we let a few negative plays happen, and before you know it, we’re down 25 points.”
Lebanon Trail’s running game – and overall offense – also suffered from the loss of senior running back Parker Mawhee, who went down with an injury in the first quarter and didn’t return.
The Blazers were chasing points early in the game when the outcome was still in doubt. Kicker Luke Adkins missed the extra point following Lebanon Trail’s first touchdown of the game, and the Blazers failed to convert on two two-point conversion attempts following the squad’s two ensuing touchdowns. At one point, Lake Dallas led 28-18 – a score that would have been 28-21 had three extra point kicks been taken and made.
The extra point misses, of course, followed a disastrous start to the game for Lebanon Trail.
Hatley fired a pass into double coverage on the game’s first play, and the ball was picked off by Lake Dallas junior Xinjin Gomez. The Falcons quickly scored off the turnover for a 7-0 lead.
“[Hatley] did some good things tonight, but we’ve got a lot to work on,” Jackson said.
On Lebanon Trail’s second play of the game, running back Grant Lambert fumbled the ball and Lake Dallas recovered. The very next play, Soresby hit Weinberg for a touchdown.
Lebanon Trail pulled to within 14-6 and 28-18 in the first half, but never got closer than that all evening.
Backup quarterback Micaiah Brooks, who also plays receiver, took snaps in the fourth quarter for Lake Dallas. Lebanon Trail also put in a backup at several key positions once the final quarter began, including receiver-turned-quarterback Connor Belew.
For the Blazers, Hatley finished with 187 yards passing and 128 rushing. Kaleb Broadway ran for 66 yards on 10 carries. Timothy Madison caught five passes for 113 yards, and Belew added seven catches. Hayden Lamb caught Hatley’s lone touchdown pass.
Lake Dallas will face Frisco Memorial next week at The Star in Frisco. Lebanon Trail hosts Frisco at Toyota Stadium.
