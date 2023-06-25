Be it as a coach or player, Iyhia McMichael has sought out her share of opportunities to continue pushing herself throughout her softball career.
In recent years, that ambition has been poured into helping develop the softball program at Frisco Emerson, which recently concluded its inaugural varsity season. On two occasions this year, however, the veteran head coach could be found plying her craft abroad as an assistant with the USA Softball under-15 national team.
Earlier this month on June 2-4, McMichael traveled to Takasaki City, Japan, where she helped coach Team USA to a 3-0 record and championship win at the 2023 Utsugi Cup. Two months prior on April 1-8, the U-15 national team captured gold medals following an unbeaten run at the Pan American Championship in Lima, Peru.
It's been quite the start for USA Softball's first-ever U-15 squad, which posted a combined record of 11-0 at those two tournaments. As the idea of implementing a U-15 team began to take shape, McMichael threw her name into the hat as one of several in the coaching pool.
"I wanted to share my experiences as a player and hopefully bring that to the coaching side, too," McMichael said. "I wanted to provide that sense of encouragement and calm to those players looking for the opportunity to play at that next level."
It was last fall when McMichael received a phone call notifying her that she had been selected as an assistant for the national team.
"It was kind of surreal. I had applied a year prior and left it alone, thinking nothing of it," McMichael said. "I think they were still trying to create and make sure a U-15 team would take, because it was so new. When I received the phone call, it was a really good day for me—a pretty surreal and humbling opportunity for my coaching career."
It's not the first time McMichael has represented the U.S. on the diamond. The Emerson head coach authored a decorated softball career as a player, including with the USA Softball women's national elite team in 2003. A three-time All-American and two-time SEC Player of the Year while at Mississippi State, McMichael was the No. 1 overall pick in the inaugural National Pro Fastpitch senior draft, going on to play five seasons with the Akron Racers.
"It was emotional. I didn't start off in my career thinking (playing for Team USA) would be an opportunity, but as I continued having success as a player, I felt like that was something worth pursuing," McMichael said. "Not only being selected to go to USA tryouts but being selected for the team and receiving all my Team USA gear, it's a feeling that I still remember to this day."
Now coaching at the international level for the first time in her career, McMichael joins a staff helmed by former University of Houston head softball coach Kyla Holas. McMichael's duties include assisting hitters and outfielders.
"At this level they already have the tools, so now it's just about making those in-game adjustments that can help us push bases and score a lot of runs," McMichael said. "I'm also responsible for the outfield and helping position the girls in the best defensive spots to make the best defensive plays."
In some ways, it's a welcome change of pace for the high school head coach.
"You put on a different hat and know that you're there to bring ideas and to help facilitating some of the decision making," McMichael said. "It's kind of a relief falling into more of an assistant role. It's fun because although I'm still coaching, the weight of every decision is different from how it is at Emerson. It's a bit of a relief and I think that it has helped expand me as a person and coach."
So far, so good through two tournaments for the U-15 national team. Team USA outscored opponents 113-0 over eight games in Peru, including a 9-0 shutout of Mexico in the gold medal contest, and 14-0 in three outings in Japan, capped by a 1-0 victory over the host country.
"They have the skills and tools to be successful, so just to be able to coach them at the U-15 level you can see that they'll all continue to grow," McMichael said. "With the skill, the IQ, the tools that they already have, we're there to just tweak a few things. They're such softball-savvy athletes, and that has been fun to watch."
McMichael will get to do so once again later this fall from Oct. 21-29, as USA Softball announced on Tuesday that she will assist Holas with the U-15 national team's trip to Tokyo for the Women's Softball World Cup.
McMichael's excitement for that opportunity is compounded by the impact she hopes it will have as she continues to bring along the upstart program at Emerson. The Lady Mavericks finished this season in a tie for fifth place in District 10-5A and will seek their first-ever playoff appearance next year during their sophomore varsity campaign.
"Being around these elite minds has been great. Coach Holas is the best and being able to pick her brain on pitching, body movements and softball in and of itself, plus just understanding the types of technology that I can add to my softball program at Emerson to make them 1% better," McMichael said. "Bringing all that back to Emerson, I'm really excited to see what the future holds for our program."
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.