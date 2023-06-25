Coach McMichael

Frisco Emerson head softball coach Iyhia McMichael helped coach the USA Softball under-15 national team to tournament wins in Peru and Japan earlier this year.

 Submitted photo

Be it as a coach or player, Iyhia McMichael has sought out her share of opportunities to continue pushing herself throughout her softball career.

In recent years, that ambition has been poured into helping develop the softball program at Frisco Emerson, which recently concluded its inaugural varsity season. On two occasions this year, however, the veteran head coach could be found plying her craft abroad as an assistant with the USA Softball under-15 national team.

