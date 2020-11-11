Centennial’s deepest journey through the team tennis playoffs in program history came to an end on Tuesday against perennial regional nemesis.
Highland Park is perhaps the most dominant tennis program in the history of the state, is once again headed back to the state tournament after posting a 10-4 victory over the Titans in the 5A Region II finals at Allen High School.
Though disappointing at the end, it did not take away from what Centennial was able to accomplish during the last two weeks.
The Titans, who finished second in 9-5A, picked up a 12-2 win over Prosper Rock Hill in the bi-district round and followed that up with a 11-0 sweep of Carrollton Creekview in the area finals.
That set up a match against a familiar face in district rival Independence. The two teams went down to the wire, but it was Centennial who was able to pull out a 10-9 victory to advance.
The Titans were not quite finished, as they picked up a 10-3 victory over Texarkana Texas High in the regional semifinals to mark their furthest playoff run ever, but the road came to an end at the hands of the Scots.
