It has been a dream season of sorts for a trio of Frisco ISD football teams.
Emerson and Panther Creek were venturing into uncharted waters as they headed into their inaugural varsity campaigns. Not only did the Mavericks and Panthers figure things out in a hurry, they were able to qualify for the playoffs in their first seasons, becoming the first FISD football teams to achieve that feat.
Independence made some history of its own. The Knights were not expected to make the playoffs, but they did, putting together an eight-win regular season for just the third time in their nine-year history.
But that magic, unfortunately, did not carry over into the playoffs, as all three teams saw their seasons come to an end on Friday in the bi-district round.
Colleyville Heritage 35, Emerson 14
The Mavericks’ inaugural campaign has been a fairy tale of sorts, with them not only making the playoffs, but rolling to a 9-1 record during the regular season.
But Emerson’s magic finally ran out on Friday, as it was the Panthers (8-3) who were able to claim a 35-14 victory in a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game at The Ford Center at The Star.
Colleyville Heritage struck the first blows, as Weston Smith hit Luke Ulrich for a 36-yard touchdown pass and the special teams then got involved when they recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to take a 14-0 lead.
As they have done all season, the Mavericks showed their resiliency.
Darryl Shelton threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jayson Williams and Mike Molstad found the end zone on a 1-yard run as Emerson pulled into a 14-14 tie at halftime.
The Panther edged back ahead in the third quarter and then took control in the fourth, as with the defense holding the Mavericks in check, Smith hooked up with Ulrich on touchdown passes for 14 and 2 yards to extend the lead to 35-14 and that is where it would end.
Anna 62, Panther Creek 24
The Panthers made history by qualifying for the playoffs in their inaugural season.
The next goal would be winning their first postseason game, but it would not be easy against an Anna team that entered the playoffs with an undefeated 10-0 record and a No. 4 ranking in the Texas Football Magazine Class 4A Division I state poll.
Panther Creek (4-7) had its moments, but the Coyotes (11-0) proved to be too much as they pulled away for a 62-24 victory on Friday in a Class 4A Division I bi-district game at McKinney ISD Stadium.
Anna quarterback Evan Bullock completed 31-of-48 passes for 373 yards and six touchdowns. If the Panthers focused too much on the aerial attack, Jambres Dubar hurt them on the ground, rushing 14 times for 132 yards and three scores.
It was Dubar that opened the scoring with a 44-yard touchdown run, but Panther Creek had an immediate answer, as Sentel Simpson took the ensuing kickoff back 93 yards to the end zone to make it a 7-6 game.
The Coyotes then scored a bushel of points in a short time, as Bullock threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Emmers, the defense recorded a safety and Dubar found the end zone from two yards out and it was suddenly 23-6.
Panther Creek put together a nice drive that ended in a field goal from Beckham Catmull, but Anna came right back, with Bullock throwing scoring strikes of 29 yards to Cameron Augurson and 4 yards to Zay Armijo to make it 35-9.
The Panthers got back on the board, as Michael Adams threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Kam Bailey, and then caught a pass from Seth Jackson on the two-point attempt to close to within 35-17, but Anna would tack on another score before the half, and then outscore Panther Creek 21-0 in the third quarter to extend the advantage to 62-17.
Panther Creek would find the end zone one more time in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Adams to Cristian Trickett, but that is where it would end.
Fort Worth Arlington Heights 40, Independence 21
The Yellowjackets (10-1) erupted for 27 straight points in the second half and the Knights (8-3) were unable to make up the damage as Arlington Heights claimed a 40-21 victory on Friday in a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game at Farrington Field.
Independence had dug itself an early hole, as Brian Furch scored on runs of 1 and 6 yards to stake the Yellowjackets to a 13-0 first-half lead.
But the Knights got on the scoreboard in the final minute before halftime when Matteo Quattrin hit Jake Simpson on a 7-yard touchdown pass, and then midway through the third quarter, Quattrin found McKenzie West on a 60-yard scoring strike to take a 14-13 lead.
An Arlington Heights offense that had been dormant since the opening quarter woke up late in the third.
Furch jumpstarted it with a 40-yard touchdown run to regain the lead, and he also capped the surge with a 4-yard run that made it 40-14 late in the fourth.
Independence never stopped fighting, when Simpson catching a 2-yard touchdown pass from Quattrin to make it 40-21, but that was as close as it would get.
