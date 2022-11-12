FRISCO PANTHER CREEK FOOTBALL

Panther Creek saw its first playoff run come to an end on Friday with a 62-24 loss to undefeated Anna. 

It has been a dream season of sorts for a trio of Frisco ISD football teams.

Emerson and Panther Creek were venturing into uncharted waters as they headed into their inaugural varsity campaigns. Not only did the Mavericks and Panthers figure things out in a hurry, they were able to qualify for the playoffs in their first seasons, becoming the first FISD football teams to achieve that feat.

