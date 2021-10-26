The 10-team Frisco ISD team tennis district has a claim of being the best top-to-bottom group in Texas.
In the final Texas Tennis Coaches Association Class 5A Region II poll, FISD claimed six of the top 10 spots—No. 2 Independence, No. 3 Lebanon Trail, No. 4 Liberty, No. 5 Centennial, No. 6 Wakeland and No. 10 Frisco.
One could make the argument that if the 10 teams were spread out in different districts, all 10 could potentially qualify for the playoffs.
However, because they are naturally grouped together, only four were able to qualify for the postseason.
But while some FISD teams have the unfortunate luck of sharing the same district with one another, the same can be said about having to be part of the same region as perennial powerhouse Highland Park, who has won 21 total state championships, including 18 of the last 21 years.
The Scots once again proved to be a thorn in the side of FISD’s top programs, ending Independence’s run in the Region II semifinals on Thursday and topping Lebanon Trail in the regional championship on Friday to return to the state tournament.
FISD had all four playoff teams advance to the third round.
District champion Independence rolled to 10-0 victories over McKinney North and Carrollton Newman Smith in the first two rounds. Runner-up Lebanon Trail also did not drop a match in sweeps of Wylie East and Carrollton Creekview.
Liberty, the third seed, picked up a 10-2 win over Prosper Rock Hill and a 10-0 blanking of Woodrow Wilson, while fourth-seeded Centennial took down 10-5A champion Lovejoy, 11-3, and then rolled over Hillcrest, 10-0.
That set the stage for a pair of FISD rematches in the regional quarterfinals, which saw seeding hold, with the Knights holding off the Titans in a tough 10-7 battle, and the Trail Blazers pulling through for a 10-4 win over the Redhawks.
In the semifinals, Independence got the first shot at Highland Park, who had not dropped a match in the first three rounds.
The Knights gave the Scots their toughest battle to date, but Highland Park was able to claim a 10-6 victory.
Lebanon Trail, meanwhile, rolled over Texarkana Texas High in a 10-0 sweep to advance to the regional championship for the first time in its short history.
Unfortunately for the Trail Blazers, they met the same fate as so many others against the Scots, who were able to post a 11-2 victory to end their historic run.
