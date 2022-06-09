Wakeland entered Thursday night as the underdog on paper against a Georgetown team that had been ranked in the state polls all season long.
But the Wolverines earned their right to still be playing by overcoming the odds and that trend continued through the early stages of their Class 5A state semifinal tilt.
Wakeland struck first to grab the initial momentum, but the Eagles proved why they are just as deserving to be among the final four.
Georgetown overcame an early 3-0 deficit to rally for a narrow 5-4 victory at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
The Eagles improve to 33-7 and advance to the Class 5A state championship game against Friendswood, which is slated for noon Saturday back at Dell Diamond, while the Wolverines see their dream season end with a 25-14 record.
Georgetown twice came from behind and took its first lead in the bottom of the fifth inning for what would prove to be the decisive run.
After fouling off a pair of two-strike pitches, E.J. Davis tripled to put the go-ahead run in scoring position and Landon Hyle followed with a RBI single to make it a 5-4 game.
Jacob Koczo was able to induce a 4-6-3 double play to erase any further damage, but Wakeland was down to its final six outs.
Wade Denton, who had come on in relief for the Eagles, posted a pair of strikeouts in the top of the sixth as part of a 1-2-3 inning.
Koczo did his job in the bottom of the inning to keep it a one-run game, but Denton again retired the side in order in the top of the seventh to close it out and send Georgetown to the title game.
The Wolverines put the pressure on from the start, as Jackson Dillingham drew a leadoff walk and moved into scoring position after a sacrifice by Conner Cassano.
Although he was left stranded, Wakeland did cash in in the top of the second.
Dylan Snead walked and scored on a RBI double from Mason Priebe to take a 1-0 lead.
The Wolverines were not done, as with two outs, Brendan Freeman doubled home a run and Dillingham followed with a run-scoring base hit to give them a 3-0 advantage.
Holden Yaksick got the start for Wakeland and allowed just one hit in the first two innings, but Georgetown got the bats going in the bottom of the third.
Andon Petty and Zachary Mazoch singled to set the table, putting two runners on with nobody out.
Davis doubled home one run and Hyle added a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 3-2.
The Wolverines recorded the second out, but the Eagles were not quite finished, as Logan Smith delivered a RBI single to tie it up.
Wakeland had an immediate response and regained the advantage in the top of the fourth inning.
Mason Priebe walked and pinch-runner Cooper Huff took second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jack Bryan and scored on a passed ball to give the Wolverines a 4-3 advantage.
Georgetown also had an answer, as Eli Hellman drew a leadoff walk and moved into scoring position after a bunt by Ty Klaus-Kisamore. With two outs, Mazoch came through in the clutch with a run-scoring double to knot it up once again at 4-4.
Wakeland was able to get a runner to third base in the top of the fifth, but that was as far as he would get, and Denton and the Eagles were able to slam the door in the next two frames to close out the win.
