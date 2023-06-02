This season has been a series of notable achievements for the Heritage softball program.
It started during the regular season, where the Coyotes captured their second consecutive district championship in undefeated fashion.
Next up was the playoffs, which saw them advance past the third round for the first time in program history.
Heritage was not finished, as it posted a pair of 1-0 victories over Melissa in the regional semifinals and another 1-0 decision against rival Lone Star in the Region II championship to punch its ticket to the state tournament for the first time.
The Coyotes knew the road would only get tougher in Austin and it does not come any tougher than squaring off with the No. 1 team in the country.
Heritage hung tough in the early going, but Montgomery Lake Creek showed why it was worthy of such a ranking as it pulled away for a 9-0 victory on Friday in a Class 5A state semifinal game at Red & Charline McCombs Field.
The Lions (43-1) advance to state championship game where they will attempt to defend their 5A title when they meet Comal Canyon at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Lake Creek starter Ava Brown, a Florida-signee, set the tone from the start, striking out the first two batters she faced as part of a 1-2-3 top of the first inning, but Heritage senior Jensin Hall did the same in the bottom of the frame.
The Coyotes (34-4-1) got the first base runner of the game when Kailey Sweezey singled to left in the top of the second, but Brown fanned the next two batters.
Hall retired the first eight hitters she faced, but in the bottom of the third, Shelby Winn had a two-out single and Maddie McKee followed with a RBI double to plate the first run of the game.
Heritage threatened to get it right back, as Sam Riley singled and Sweezey walked to put two runners on base, but Brown again had an answer in the form of a strikeout to escape the jam unscathed.
The Lions added to their advantage in the bottom of the fourth as Madalyn Davis scored on an error and Paige Bauer came around on a passed ball to push the lead to 3-0.
Hall singled to left in the top of the fifth, but she would be stranded, and it began to unravel for the Coyotes in the bottom of the inning.
Lake Creek took advantage of a couple of mistakes, Kalee Rochinski doubled home two runs and Winn added a RBI single as part of a five-run rally as the lead swelled to 8-0.
The Lions would tack on an insurance run in the sixth to make it 9-0 and Brown was able to finish off the shutout effort from there to send the Lions back to the title game.
