Lone Star entered the week having already made history by matching its deepest playoff run in program history.
The Rangers were not content to rest on their laurels and were hoping to write a new chapter, but Forney had other ideas.
The Jackrabbits showed off their talent on the mound, allowing just two runs in 14 innings, and they turned back a late Lone Star rally to claim a 3-2 victory on Friday to complete the sweep of their Class 5A Region II semifinal best-of-3 series at Deeter Smothermon Field.
Forney improves to 28-9-1 and advances to the regional finals where it will meet the winner of the Wakeland/Lufkin series, which is scheduled to conclude on Saturday, next week at a time and place to be determined, while the Rangers close the season with a 24-11 record.
Down to its final three outs, Lone Star trailed 3-1 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning, but refused to go down without a fight.
McCann Libby drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a ground out and took third on a wild pitch.
Owen Peck followed with a RBI ground out to close to within 3-2.
Teague Rehwald then delivered a two-out single and stole second to put the tying run in scoring position, but Ryan Dickey, who had come on in relief for Forney, struck out the next hitter to preserve the victory.
Scoring chances were tough to come by for both teams in the early going, with Jacob White, who struck out nine in six innings, on the mound for Forney and Lone Star countering with Rehwald, who fanned five in a complete-game effort, and neither pitcher allowed a hit during the first three innings.
The Jackrabbits drew first blood in the top of the fourth, as Josh Stephens walked, White singled, Aiden Sims moved Stephens to third on a fielder’s choice and he scored on a ground out by Triston McGee.
The Rangers answered in the bottom of the frame, as Rehwald drew a free pass, Dominick Reid singled and with two outs, Gabriel Barrientos delivered a RBI single to make it a 1-1 game.
The tie did not last long, as in the top of the fifth, Dickey doubled and scored on a base hit by Wyatt Treadwell to regain the lead at 2-1.
Lone Star tried to draw even once again in the bottom of the fifth, as Libby singled and Peck walked with one out, but White was able to escape unscathed.
The Jackrabbits tacked on another run in the top of the sixth, as Sims walked, stole second and scored on a RBI single courtesy of McGee to make it 3-1.
That would prove to be an important insurance run, as the Rangers rallied in the seventh, but the comeback would come up one run short.
On Thursday, the Jackrabbits had defended their home turf with a 3-0 victory in the series opener at Forney High School.
It was the Sims show for the Jackrabbits, as he was dominant on the mound and provided the biggest swing of the bat of the night.
Reid, who struck out seven in five innings, shut the Jackrabbits down through the first three frames, but Forney broke the stalemate in the fourth.
Stephens drew a walk and White doubled to put a pair of runners in scoring position.
That brought Sims to the plate and he delivered with a three-run home run for what would prove to be the difference in the game.
Scoring chances for Lone Star, meanwhile, were few and far between.
Peck walked to lead off the first inning and singled to start the fourth, but never advanced beyond first base.
The Rangers did get a runner in scoring position in the top of the fifth when Barrientos doubled with one out, but Sims left him stranded, as well.
Forney tried to blow the game open in the sixth, as McGee, Joseph Munns and Ethan Lowery reached base to load the bases with one out, but Bennett Fryman, on in relief, was able to pitch out of the jam to preserve the 3-0 score.
But Sims was just as strong in the seventh as he was to start the game, as he retired the side in order to close out the series-opening win.
