GARLAND--Two years ago, the Memorial boys basketball team made history by breaking through and making the playoffs for the first time.
Last season, the Warriors raised the bar, not only winning the district championship and a playoff game for the first time, but advancing all the way to the regional championship game.
Memorial carried high hopes into the 2022-2023 season, but found out that being a target is a tough place to be.
The Warriors were confident they had the talent, but it was not always showing on the final scoreboard.
Memorial went through a roller coaster through the non-district portion of the season. They carried a 11-10 record into the start of the 10-5A season and dropped back to .500 after a loss to Independence.
It would be part of a 1-3 start to the district campaign that left the Warriors having to fight to get back in contention.
But there were signs that the pieces were there, and one of those was a 86-80 victory over Liberty, who would go on to capture the 10-5A championship.
There were still setbacks, as Memorial dropped its final two games of the regular season, but it was hopeful that the experience of last year would allow them to save their best for the right time.
That has proven to be the case through the first three rounds of the playoffs.
The Warriors, who were seeded fourth after losing a coin flip, served notice in the bi-district round when it handed 9-5A champion Newman Smith a 55-39 loss, and they followed that up with a solid victory over Woodrow Wilson in the area finals.
That brought up a familiar face in the regional quarterfinals last Tuesday in the form of the Redhawks.
Liberty had gotten the better of Memorial in the rematch, but the rubber game went to the Warriors, who were able to claim a 68-58 victory on Tuesday to return to the regional tournament.
On Friday, Memorial looked to take the next step in a journey that seemed improbable two weeks ago, but was now looking possibly like destiny.
The story book ending, however, did not materialize, as Lancaster was able to do just enough to pull out a 48-43 overtime victory in a Class 5A Region II semifinal game at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
It as tight from the opening tip, with the biggest lead for either team being six points, and that came in the first half.
During the final two quarters of regulation and overtime, neither led by more than two points at any point until the final minute of the extra period.
Tied at 39-39 at the end of regulation, Memorial edged ahead on a free throw by Jackson Thomas.
Joseph Mayberry converted a three-point play for the Tigers, but the Warriors came right back when Leon Horner hit a short jumper to tie it at 42-42 with 1:05 left.
Lancaster got two free throws from Dillon Battie and Memorial thought it tied it right back up when Javaun Henderson scored inside, but he was whistled for a charge.
The Tigers turned the Warriors’ pressure against them for a breakaway dunk by Battie to make it 46-42 with 40 seconds left and Memorial was unable to conger up any last-second magic.
In a sign of what was to be a low-scoring affair, Lancaster had won the opening tip and held the ball for 90 seconds before attempting a shot.
The Warriors took a 6-4 lead with three minutes left in the first after a nice spin move and layup by Drew Steffe, but in one of the brief spurts of the night, the pace picked up and Lancaster closed the period on a 10-2 run to take a 14-8 lead.
That would prove to be the largest advantage of the night, as Memorial opened the second quarter with a short jumper and a putback by Horner and a free throw from Henderson to make it a one-point game.
Steffe had a three-point play, Horner hit from behind the arc and Thomas splashed a 3-pointer in the final seconds to give the Warriors a 24-22 halftime lead.
The teams combined for only 12 points in the third quarter, with the Tigers managing to pull even at 29-29 heading to the fourth.
The final frame featured five lead changes as the teams traded punches.
Horner made a nice move to give Memorial a one-point lead with 4:30 left, and coming out of a timeout, Steffe drained a clutch 3-pointer that gave them a 37-36 advantage with less than two minutes left, but Lancaster matched them each time to force overtime, where it eventually prevailed.
