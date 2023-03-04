FRISCO MEMORIAL BOYS BASKETBALL DREW STEFFE

Drew Steffe and Memorial went back and forth with Lancaster all night long, but the Tigers were able to pull out a 48-43 overtime victory on Friday in a Class 5A Region II semifinal game at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

 Photo Courtesy of Shayne Studdard

GARLAND--Two years ago, the Memorial boys basketball team made history by breaking through and making the playoffs for the first time.

Last season, the Warriors raised the bar, not only winning the district championship and a playoff game for the first time, but advancing all the way to the regional championship game.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments