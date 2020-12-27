Frisco ISD has never claimed a state championship in football and that wait will continue for another year, as Lone Star and Frisco each saw their playoff runs come to an end last week in the regional semifinals.
The Rangers have come the closest to winning the ultimate prize, advancing to the state semifinals a year ago and to the state title game in 2015.
Lone Star had designs on making another run this year, but those hopes were dashed with a 30-20 loss to Highland Park.
These two teams are no strangers, and in fact, this was their fourth meeting in the last three seasons.
The Scots posted a 10-7 win in a non-district game in 2018.
Last season, Lone Star proved to be a big thorn in Highland Park’s side. Not only was the Rangers’ 30-19 non-district win the first by a Texas team at Highlander Stadium in 21 years, they followed that up by ending the Scots’ dream of a fourth straight state championship with a 33-27 overtime victory in the playoffs.
In their Class 5A Division I Region 2 semifinal tilt, Highland Park gained a measure of revenge, opening a 21-3 lead and holding on for a 30-20 victory to end Lone Star’s season at 7-4.
The Scots jumped on the Rangers quickly, as Brayden Schager threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Will Pettijohn late in the first quarter and Anthony Ghobriel scored on a 8-yard run early in the second to take a 14-0 lead.
The Rangers finally got on the scoreboard on a 30-yard field goal by Josh Click, but Highland Park marched right back down the field, with Schager again hooking up with Pettijohn to make it 21-3.
Click gave Lone Star some momentum in the final seconds of the first half by booming a 50-yard field goal and that carried over into the third quarter, with Jaden Nixon’s 4-yard touchdown run cutting it to 21-12.
The Rangers had a chance to draw closer when the defense forced a punt, but Highland Park pinned them deep in their own territory and the Scots then made a big play to force a safety.
The Highland Park offense then went back to work, with Brooks Bond’s short touchdown run capping a long drive to push the lead back to 30-12.
Lone Star tried to make one final push, with Garret Rangel finding Ashton Jeanty for a 9-yard touchdown and that pair hooking up on the two-point conversion to close to within 30-20, but that was as close as it would get.
Frisco’s run also came to an end at the hands of a perennial power as Aledo was too much in a 45-27 victory in the Class 5A Division II Region 2 semifinals.
The Bearcats wasted no time getting going on a 15-yard touchdown run by Jo Jo Earle, but the Raccoons came right back, as Caree’ Green’s short scoring run capped a long drive to tie it at 7-7.
Aledo started to take control from there, though, as Demarco Roberts rushed for three first-half touchdowns, the last of which was a 30-yarder to give them a 28-7 lead.
Frisco was hoping to build some momentum, as Syone Usma-Harper had a 10-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 28-14 and it got the ball first in the second half.
But the Bearcats defense forced a punt and shortly after, Roberts was again back in the end zone with a 23-yard run to push the lead back to 35-14.
After Aledo added a field goal, Usma-Harper got back into the end zone for the second time to draw to within 38-21, but they were unable to stop the Bearcats.
Earle had a 1-yard touchdown run to extend the advantage, and while Green hooked up with Chase Lowery on a 27-yard touchdown pass to make it 45-27, that is the way it would end.
