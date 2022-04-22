As the baseball regular season winds down to the final week, many district races have either been decided, or at least have some clarity.
That is not the case in 9-5A.
Heading into Friday and Saturday’s rounds of games, there are four teams within one game for the top spot and seven are still alive in the playoff race.
That leaves plenty of drama left to unfold during the next 10 days.
Heritage had been the frontrunner for much of the district season, but the Coyotes dropped a pair of games last Friday and on Tuesday, and Liberty took advantage.
The Redhawks used a huge rally on Tuesday to post a 9-6 win over Reedy to improve to 10-4 and move into sole possession of first place in the standings.
That gives Liberty a one-game lead over Heritage, Wakeland and Lone Star, who all stand at 9-5.
It was not easy for the Redhawks against a Lions team (7-7) still fighting for their playoff lives.
Reedy struck in the top of the first when Jalen Stringfellow led off with a double and scored on a base hit by Hunter Pope.
Liberty got on the board in the third, as Cade McGarrh walked, Lawson Towne singled and Jack Dehnisch plated both with a two-run single to take a 2-1 lead.
It stayed that way until the fifth inning, when things got really interesting.
Will Johnson came through with a two-run single for the Lions to reclaim the lead at 3-2, but the Redhawks would respond with a seven-run rally in the bottom of the frame.
McGarrh walked, Towne doubled and Dehnisch drew a free pass to load the bases.
Jeremy Hussey gave them the lead with a two-run single, but Liberty was far from done. Cooper Wixon reached on a single, Jace McQueeary drove in two with a base hit, Owen Wise had a sacrifice fly and McGarrh returned to the plate with a RBI single and it was suddenly a 9-3 game.
The Lions tried to mount their own comeback in the sixth, as Ryan Alexander homered and Paxton Ponder and Kyle Olson reached base and came around to score to close to within 9-6, but McGarrh came on in relief and slammed the door, striking out six in the final two innings to preserve the win.
The Wolverines had pushed their way into the district title conversation in dramatic fashion with a 5-4 win over Heritage.
It was a scoreless game until the fourth, when the Coyotes struck for three runs. Jaxon Haynes reached on an error and then came around to score on a fielder’s choice by Bryce Gilchrist, Ian Scott singled home a run and then crossed on a passed ball to take a 3-0 lead.
It was short-lived, as the Wolverines tallied our in the bottom of the frame.
Addison Brown reached on an error, Dylan Snead singled and Conner Cassano drove in a run. With two outs, Wakeland scratched across two more to take the lead.
Heritage drew even in the top of the fifth, as Jaxon Miller singled and Haynes followed with a RBI double.
It stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh, as Brown tripled to lead off the inning for the Wolverines. The Coyotes opted to intentionally walk the next two hitters to load the bases and set up the force play at the plate, but on a ground ball by Carson Priebe, Brown was able to beat the throw home to score the game-winner.
Lone Star joined the three-way tie for third place with a 5-4 win against Centennial, as Teague Rehwald went the distance, giving up only two hits and no earned runs while striking out 10.
The Titans (3-11) were poised to pull the upset, as Haden Schumacher had a two-run single in the first inning and they scored a pair of unearned runs in the third to take a 4-0 lead.
The Rangers scored once in the bottom of the third and put together a four-run rally in the fourth.
Rehwald got things going with a triple and scored on a base hit by Dominick Reid. Caleb Reynolds, McCann Libby and Bennett Fryman followed by driving in runs to give them a 5-4 lead.
Rehwald made sure that would stand up, as he retired the final 13 batters he faced to close it out.
Memorial (7-7) gave its playoff hopes a boost by upending Independence (8-6) for a 5-1 win.
Braden Smith and Preston Payton combined on a seven-inning four hitter and the offense was able to do enough.
Spencer Cox had a two-run single to give the Warriors the lead in the second inning and after the Knights pushed across a run in the fourth, they matched it in the bottom of the frame to make it 3-1.
Memorial added some insurance in the sixth, as Hayden Brewster walked, Reece Lunsford singled and Austin Morris had a RBI single to push it to 5-1 and that is the way it would end.
Though out of the playoff race, Frisco (4-10) earned perhaps the most dramatic win of the night, rallying past Lebanon Trail (4-10) for a 6-5 win.
It was a quiet start, with the Trail Blazers leading 1-0 heading to the fifth inning.
Connor Leonzi singled, Samuel Willingham had a RBI triple and then he scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.
The Raccoons came right back, as Austin Clark had a base hit, scored on a triple by Landon Karrh and came round on a run-scoring base hit by Austin Gathright to again make it a one-run game.
Lebanon Trail got a home run from Drew Nagel in the sixth and a RBI single from Ayden Ressa in the seventh to push it to 5-2, but that was not safe.
Clark walked and Karrh and Gathright singled to load the bases. Michael Catalano singled home a run and Jimmy Catalano stepped into the hero’s role when he came through with a three-run double as Frisco walked off the 6-5 win.
The teams will be busy this weekend with games scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Liberty tries to hold onto first place against a pair of contenders against Reedy on Friday and Memorial on Saturday.
Other big games include Wakeland at Heritage and Memorial at Independence on Friday and Reedy at Lone Star and Heritage at Independence on Saturday.
