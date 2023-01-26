Frisco ISD has a strong case as being the strongest soccer school district, top to bottom, in Texas.
The city has continually produced elite players who have starred on the club and high school level.
But there have been times that the only thing holding FISD teams back has been one another.
For the last few years, FISD has been grouped in its own inclusive district, meaning that while the top four teams advance to the playoffs, several other worthy squads were left on the outside looking in.
The landscape has now changed.
With the arrival of Emerson and Panther Creek on the varsity scene, FISD outgrew the possibility of being placed in the same district with 12 teams.
Now, the dozen FISD programs are spread out in three different districts, which gives them several additional opportunities to shine when the playoffs roll around.
The 9-5A and 10-5A seasons got underway during the last week, while 11-4A gets going next week.
There are some different wrinkles in each of the local district races with the new realignment, and much of story has yet to be written, but here is a quick look as the district races get underway.
Boys
Wakeland has an argument for not just being the most successful boys soccer program over the last dozen years, but the most successful of any team in any high school sport.
The Wolverines completed its goal of back-to-back state championships last year, putting together a dominant 3-0 shutout of Dripping Springs in the final.
Since 2009, Wakeland has qualified for the playoffs every season. They have made eight trips to the state tournament, bringing home 5A championships in 2010, 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022.
And keep in mind that during its current run of five consecutive trips to the state tournament, the Wolverines were denied a chance to compete in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the season.
In a testament to the strength of soccer in FISD, Wakeland did not win the district title last season, with Lone Star earning that achievement, with Liberty and Reedy earning the other two spots.
The Rangers not only made history with their first district crown, they won a playoff game for the first time as they advanced all the way to the regional tournament. Lone Star knocked off the Lions in the regional quarterfinals along the way, before dropping a heartbreaker in a shootout to the Wolverines in the Region II finals.
Wakeland, Lone Star and Reedy are part of the new 9-5A along with Frisco, which missed out on the playoffs last season, but are just a year removed from making it to the regional tournament.
That quartet is joined by Carrollton Creekview, who was knocked out of the playoffs in the area round by Lone Star last season, Carrollton R.L. Turner, who was eliminated in the second round by Reedy, Carrollton Newman Smith and The Colony.
The new 10-5A with Centennial, Heritage, Independence, Lebanon Trail, Liberty, Memorial and first-year Emerson opens the door for plenty of history to be made.
While the Redhawks qualified for the playoffs last season and Centennial made it just two seasons ago, the Coyotes have not been in the postseason since 2017 and the Knights, Trail Blazers, Warriors and Mavericks are all looking for their inaugural trip.
There are three FISD teams ranked in the Lethal Enforcer Soccer Class 5A state poll with Lone Star at No. 2, Reedy at No. 6 and Wakeland at No. 8.
The Rangers are atop the 5A Region II rankings, followed by the No. 2 Lions, No. 3 Wolverines, No. 6 Heritage, No. 14 Independence, No. 17 Memorial and No. 24 Heritage.
First-year Panther Creek will set out to make the playoffs in its inaugural season in 11-4A, but it will be a tough road, as its district includes regionally-ranked Celina, Gainesville and Anna.
Girls
All 10 FISD programs that have competed prior to this season have made the playoffs at least once during the last five years.
Last season, Frisco put together an undefeated 9-5A campaign to claim the district championship.
But the playoffs have been when Wakeland steps into the spotlight and that was once again the case.
The Wolverines once again caught fire at the right time, putting together a magical run that culminated with a 3-2 overtime victory over Grapevine to capture the Class 5A state championship.
It was vindication for Wakeland, who lost in the state title match the previous season and was denied an opportunity in 2020 when the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since 2009, the Wolverines’ resume is unrivaled, as they have qualified for the playoffs every season, capturing seven district championships, making four trips to the state tournament and winning the 5A title in 2011, 2018 and 2022.
As fate would have it, Wakeland remained in 9-5A where they happened to be grouped by the other three playoff teams from a year ago with Frisco, Lone Star and Reedy, who are all trying to build on that success.
That quartet is joined in the new district by The Colony and a trio of Carrollton ISD schools in Creekview, Newman Smith and R.L. Turner.
The Raccoons, who qualified for the playoffs for the 10th time in the last 13 seasons, followed up their district title last season by making a run to the regional tournament.
The Rangers qualified for just the second time ever, and first since 2017, and the Lions made it back-to-back appearances after making their inaugural trip two years ago.
Among the four newcomers, Creekview qualified for the playoffs and gave Wakeland a battle in the area finals before succumbing, 1-0, while The Colony and R.L. Turner also qualified but were eliminated in the opening round.
With those four FISD teams remaining in 9-5A, it gives seven other teams who did not make the playoffs last season their chance to shine in the new 10-5A, where Centennial, Heritage, Independence, Lebanon Trail, Liberty, Memorial and newcomer Emerson will battle it out.
The Warriors are just a year removed from sharing the district title and advancing to the regional tournament.
The Titans, the 2016 state champions, Knights and Trail Blazers all qualified for the playoffs most recently in 2019, with the Redhawks’ last trip in 2018 and the Coyotes in 2017.
Like the boys, FISD is well-represented in the Lethal Enforcer Soccer rankings, where Frisco is the No. 1 team in the Class 5A poll to lead a group of five FISD teams in the state rankings.
The Region II poll has nine FISD teams with No. 1 Frisco, No. 2 Wakeland, No. 3 Reedy, No. 6 Lone Star, No. 8 Independence, No. 11 Liberty, No. 16 Memorial, No. 18 Lebanon Trail and No.19 Emerson.
In its inaugural season, Panther Creek will share a district with Celina, the No. 1 4A team in the state, as well as Anna, Bonham, Farmersville and Gainesville.
But expectations are already high for the Panthers, who are ranked 21st in the state and No. 5 in the Region II poll.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.