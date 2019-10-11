CORINTH – The Lake Dallas football team was effectively eliminated from postseason contention Friday, as the Falcons fell to 0-4 in District 7-5A Division II play with a 38-7 loss to Frisco.
The program now finds itself behind five teams with at least three conference wins with just four games to play.
Despite the uphill battle the rest of the way, Lake Dallas head coach Michael Young said he was much happier with the effort of his athletes this week than he was a week ago, when the Falcons were dispatched by Denison on the road, 62-14.
“Frisco’s good. They’re the real deal, but I thought we played hard, and our kids competed hard,” Young said. “We scored (in the fourth) to make it 24-7, and I thought we had a lot of momentum. … But our kids competed hard, and we did some decent stuff that we can build on, for sure, going into next week.”
Young highlighted some key penalties that helped sink the Falcon effort Friday – while the team had just five penalties overall, many of them were at critical junctures that helped the Raccoons pull away in the eventual 31-point win.
“It was 7-0, and we’re holding them, and we stopped them on a drive,” Young said. “They were going to have to kick a long field goal against the wind, and they missed it, (but we got) a penalty to give them a first down, and they ended up getting a score there. … We didn’t have a lot of penalties on the night. We had five, but we had like four of them in the first half that were just really killers.”
Senior Brandon Engel’s injury-riddled time under center appears to be at an end, as junior Trevor Moon got all of the Falcons’ reps in the setback.
Moon finished 3-of-9 for 107 yards and a score against zero interceptions, with the touchdown coming to Engel, himself, on an 87-yard strike in the fourth quarter.
Lake Dallas finished with just 191 yards of offense, overall, to Frisco’s 321, and the Raccoons out-gained the Falcons on the ground, 216-84.
The configuration of Moon as the No. 1 signal-caller and Engel both out wide and on defense, Young said, will continue for the rest of the 2019 campaign.
“Brandon played a lot of defense for us tonight, and, I think, helped us,” he said. “That’s something that will be good for us going in. … That’s good for Brandon, too. I think (safety) is something that he’s going to be able to play at the next level, too.”
Moon also had 31 yards on the ground in the contest to lead the Falcons, while Engel’s lone, 87-yard reception left him the team’s leading receiver.
With four games left as the Falcons play out the string, Young said he’s expressed a desire for his senior class to work toward leaving a mark on the typically competitive program that extends beyond the final win-loss tally.
“I told our seniors that, regardless of what the record is at the end of the year, they can still be a great example for our younger kids and great example for our program in how they handle this,” he said. “They can come out and practice and keep working hard and keep playing.”
Lake Dallas will travel to Frisco to take on Frisco Memorial in a 7 p.m. kick Friday.
