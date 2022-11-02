FRISCO LONE STAR VOLLEYBALL

Lone Star won the first playoff match in program history on Tuesday with a 25-20, 25-11, 25-21 win over Lebanon Trail.

 Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The 2022 realignment separated the Frisco ISD schools into multiple districts, giving them an opportunity to flex their top-to-bottom muscles.

FISD took full advantage of the chance, sending a record nine teams to the volleyball playoffs.

