The 2022 realignment separated the Frisco ISD schools into multiple districts, giving them an opportunity to flex their top-to-bottom muscles.
FISD took full advantage of the chance, sending a record nine teams to the volleyball playoffs.
However, the new realignment also pitted the two FISD districts against one another in the opening round, making Tuesday a battle for bragging rights and the opportunity to extend their respective seasons.
The top seeds took care of business, as 9-5A champion Wakeland and 10-5A champion Liberty both took care of business.
It was in the other two matches, where 9-5A gained the edge, with Lone Star and Reedy joining the Wolverines in the area round.
Wakeland, who entered the playoffs ranked No. 6 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll, rolled to an undefeated district championship and kept up its domination of FISD teams with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-17 sweep of Memorial, its second win over the Warriors this season.
Eight different Wolverines recorded kills in a balanced offensive effort, led by Jessica Jones with 11 and Rachel Dickerson with 10.
Jones also posted a team-high five blocks, Audrey Clark dished out 24 assists, Savannah Ivie led the defense with 10 sigs and Sarah Pfiffner had a good all-around match with 10 assists, eight digs and a pair of aces.
Despite the setback, the future looks bright for the Warriors (23-14).
Memorial sophomores Britton Finley and Ava Steffe paced the Warriors offense with 13 and 11 kills, respectively.
Another sophomore, Kiana Babaei tallied a team-high 13 assists and freshman Julianna Hernandez led the defense with 10 digs.
The 10-5A champion Redhawks dropped just one match during district play, but got a battle from a Frisco team that needed to defeat The Colony in a play-in match last Friday just to make the field.
The momentum from that match carried over early on for the Raccoons, but Liberty (25-13) got back on track and was able to claim a 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19 victory.
Junior M.J. McCurdy came up big for the Redhawks, leading the offense with 21 kills and the defense with 21 digs.
Freshman Jaiden Harris chipped in with 11 kills, senior McKenna Gildon dealt out 41 assists in the winning effort.
Lone Star (25-10) had already made history by returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
The Rangers added another chapter on Tuesday, winning the first playoff match in program history with a 25-20, 25-11, 25-21 victory over Lebanon Trail.
Junior Faith Harris had a team-high 13 kills, while senior Amani Mason recorded 12 kills and seven digs.
Seniors Tiffany Lam and Taylor McGee each tallied 16 assists, senior Esi Eshun was a force at the net with six blocks and junior Emilee Prochaska led the effort in the back with 11 digs.
The Trail Blazers (20-11) did all they could in the back defensively, as senior Symone Sims registered 25 digs, junior Hannah Ross had 18, senior Angela Henson tallied 14 and sophomore Teagan Dixon and junior Kaylie Stowe added 12 and 11, respectively.
Ross also dished out 19 assists, with Stowe and junior Jillian Eki pacing the offense with eight and seven kills.
In the only battle between teams who both made the playoffs a season ago, it was Reedy (23-12) who was able to claim a 25-17, 25-1, 25-14 win over Independence (29-9) on Tuesday.
The Lions not only took their first step toward a return to the regional tournament, but celebrated another big moment when senior Halle Schroder recorded the 1,000th kill of her career.
Speaking of history, its inaugural season as a program, Panther Creek not only secured its first playoff berth, the Panthers added the first victory to their list of achievements in a 25-16, 25-15, 25-9 sweep of Arlington Summit Prep on Tuesday.
Freshman Amani Hawkins paced the offense with 13 kills, while freshman Marie Wilson was also in double figures with 11.
Junior Elisabeth Thornquist had a big all-around match with 24 assists, 12 digs and three aces. Junior Taylor Wilson and Hawkins tallied 19 and 18 digs, respectively, and junior Kyleigh Ridgway had a team-best three blocks.
Panther Creek has a quick turnaround as it goes after its second playoff win as it takes on Kennedale at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hebron High School.
The remaining four FISD teams in the 5A area finals all compete on Friday.
Reedy meets Woodrow Wilson at 6 p.m. at Richardson Berkner High School, while Wakeland takes on Bryan Adams at 6:30 p.m. at Carrollton Newman Smith High School.
Lone Star faces 12-5A champion Poteet at 7 p.m. at Plano East Senior High School and Liberty squares off with Hillcrest at 7 p.m. at Carrollton R.L. Turner High School.
