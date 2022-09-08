The 2022 volleyball season offered a change in the landscape for Frisco ISD, as the 12 programs were split up into different districts for the first time in several years.
One of the perks of FISD having its own district was being guaranteed four playoff berths, but one of the drawbacks was having some worthy teams being left out of the mix due to the tough city grind.
This season offers the opportunity to emerge from three different districts and FIDS will still get four teams in out of the new 10-6A, which begins play on Friday with Centennial, Emerson, Heritage, Independence, Lebanon Trail, Liberty and Memorial.
It is shaping up to be a tight race, as through the first month, six of the seven teams have winning records, with Heritage just off the pace at 11-12.
The Knights are off to one of the best starts in the area, having compiled a 18-4 record heading into the weekend and were ranked 20th in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll.
A playoff team a year ago, Independence features one of the top all-around players in the area in junior Reagan Bedell. A first-team all-district selection, Bedell is off to a huge start, averaging 5.1 kills and 3.0 digs per set to go along with 47 aces.
Anita Hancock has elevated her game, with 4.2 kills and 2.4 digs per game and a team-high 36 blocks.
Senior Sydney Sabin, an honorable mention pick last year, is well on her way to returning to the all-district list as she is tallying 9.8 assists per game and she also ranks among the team leaders with 2.1 digs per set.
Centennial is off to a 15-6 start as it seeks its first playoff berth since 2019.
Brianna Hamilton, Alexis Anderson and Madison Victoriano are all averaging better than two kills per set, with Hamilton leading the way at 3.3.
Hamilton and Victoriano also rank among the team leaders in digs, along with Kyelynn Swink and Luna Cobos is tallying 4.6 assists per set.
Memorial is 15-7 as it chases the second playoff appearance in program history.
The Warriors got a huge contribution from a talented freshman class last season and they are only getting better with every match.
Sophomore Britton Finley is recording 4.6 kills per set, followed closely by Ava Steffe at 4.0 kills per game.
Sophomore Kiana Babaei and junior Macey Kesel are each averaging better than 4.4 assists per set and the Warriors have several strong defenders with freshman Julianna Hernandez, Valeria Chavez and Savannah Dent.
Lebanon Trail is looking to return to the playoffs after having its streak of three straight appearances snapped.
The Trail Blazers, who are 9-6, return four all-district performers in first-team defensive specialist Symone Sims, as well as a trio of honorable mentions in juniors Hannah Ross and Kaylie Stowe and sophomore Teagan Dixon.
Liberty was an up-and-down team last season, as they went 16-18 overall, but were .500 in district and handed Reedy its only loss.
Junior MJ McCurdy is off to a huge start with 4.6 kills per game, while senior Emma Cacurak is recording 2.5 kills per set.
Brooklyn Shelton, an honorable mention pick last year, leads the team with 4.7 digs per set, followed by McCurdy and McKenna Gildon, while Gildon also directs the offense with 8.9 assists per game.
Heritage is coming off its first playoff berth since 2012.
The Coyotes have employed a balanced offensive attack thus far, with eight players averaging at least one kill per set.
Senior Jordan Wehr is in charge of distributing the ball to those players, with 6.6 assists per game, while the defense has been led by Emily McShan, Wehr and Brooke Lee.
Emerson is a bit of an unknown in its first season as a varsity program, but it did enjoy some success at the junior varsity level a year ago.
The Mavericks have shown their potential early on, as they have posted an 8-8 record and recently posted a sweep of Class 6A Plano, a school nearly three times their size.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.