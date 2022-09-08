FRISCO INDEPENDENCE VOLLEYBALL

Independence is off to one of the best starts of any team in the area, carrying a 18-4 record into the weekend.

 Matt Welch, Staff Photo

The 2022 volleyball season offered a change in the landscape for Frisco ISD, as the 12 programs were split up into different districts for the first time in several years.

One of the perks of FISD having its own district was being guaranteed four playoff berths, but one of the drawbacks was having some worthy teams being left out of the mix due to the tough city grind.

