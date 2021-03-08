Looking simply at the records, Frisco Liberty could be considered a “Cinderella story” in reaching the state championship game.
The Redhawks finished third in 9-5A and were unranked in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll at the end of the regular season.
The team they will meet, Cedar Park, was ranked No. 1 in the TABC poll and for good reason.
The Timberwolves (26-1) have not lost since a narrow setback to Cibolo Steele back in early November. Not only have they won 24 games in a row, only one of those has been decided by single digits.
That dominance has not faded in the playoffs. In fact, Cedar Park has been even better, winning its six postseason games by an average of 30.5 points, including a 75-51 victory over Beaumont United in the semifinals.
Liberty, conversely, had to work extra on Saturday, as it went into overtime against Lubbock Cooper, but the Redhawks once again found a way, as Jazzy Owens-Barnett hit the game-winner in the waning seconds to lift them to a 39-37 victory.
Liberty (22-8) and Cedar Park will lock horns in the Class 5A state championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Those that choose to look only at the records are missing the entire story, though, as recent history shows why not only do the Redhawks believe they can win, they feel they are the team to beat.
“I’m proud of the whole team, we’re really good about flipping the switch and being in the moment,” Liberty head coach Ross Reedy said. “They are resilient. That is one of the things that we saw last year, we played Midlothian and didn’t play very well, College Station had us down the whole game and they’ve always been an incredible bounce back team and I think that’s one of the things that makes them even more unique than some of the other teams I have coached.”
This will be the Redhawks’ third consecutive state championship game appearance and they have followed a similar path in each of the runs.
Two years ago, Liberty had a 17-10 record at one point in the season before catching fire, winning 15 games in a row to reach the title game. Defense was the backbone of that run, as the Redhawks held opponents to 23.7 points per game during the streak, which ended in the finals with a hard-fought 47-42 loss to Amarillo.
Last season, Liberty lost 11 games in the regular season, but once again elevated their level of play when it mattered most. The Redhawks won 10 of their final 11 games, allowing only 33.1 points per contest, and they excelled in clutch moments.
Their playoff path included a 32-31 win over rival Centennial in the regional quarterfinal, a three-overtime win over Midlothian and an overtime victory over College Station that led up to them claiming their first state championship with a 35-26 win over San Antonio Veterans Memorial.
Owens-Barnett was named the game’s outstanding player and Liberty carried over high hopes with not only the return of their junior star, but also seniors Maya Jain, Lily Ziemkiewicz and Zoe Junior and juniors Ashley Anderson and Kamen Wong.
It has been anything but easy, as Owens-Barnett and Wong had to battle back after suffering major injuries and Junior suffered a season-ending injury early on.
As Liberty was getting healthy, it was reflected in the record column, where the Redhawks sat at 7-7 nearing the midpoint of the 9-5A season.
But Owens-Barnett and Wong were able to persevere and return to the rotation, and others have stepped up along the way as well, including sophomore transfer Journee Chambers, who has been a member of the starting rotation in the playoffs.
That set Liberty on another familiar path, as it has won 15 of its last 16 games.
Owens-Barnett has been the centerpiece, as she was in hitting the game-winner in the semifinals, but each of the other key players has had their share of big moments, as well.
Another familiar aspect of this team has been the defense, which is allowing only 24.9 points per game during their late-season surge.
The Redhawks were not ranked in the final TABC poll, but No. 8 Lubbock Cooper became the fourth state-ranked team to see their season come to an end at the hands of Liberty.
It has all added up to a third consecutive trip to the state championship game.
Many pegged Cedar Park as an early favorite to win the title and the Wolverines have certainly done nothing to dispel those claims.
But as the Redhawks have proven time and time again during the last three seasons, it is not how you start, but how your finish. They have proven themselves time and time again in clutch moments on the biggest of stages.
And while some may once again view them as the underdog, recent history shows it would be unwise to bet against them.
