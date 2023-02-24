For the past decade, the regional tournament has felt like home for the Redhawks, and Friday, they were making their 10th trip in the last 11 seasons.
On four of those occasions, Liberty has advanced to the state tournament and it will have that opportunity once again after posting a 41-30 victory over Mt. Pleasant in the first Class 5A Region II semifinal at the Curtis Culwell Center.
The Redhawks improve to 26-10 and return to the regional final, which will be played at noon on Saturday, for the fifth straight season while the Tigers’ dream season comes to an end with their first loss, ending the campaign at 36-1.
The venue and the regional tournament were not the only familiar aspects of the night, as so was the Liberty game plan.
From the start, the Redhawks took Mt. Pleasant out of any kind of offensive rhythm with a variety of different defensive looks.
The Tigers managed only 10 field goals in the game, and only four in the second half.
While Liberty struggled at times with their own shorts, their aggressiveness on the boards was rewarded with a number of second-chance points.
Mt. Pleasant sophomore Aziyah Farrier, who had an outstanding game with 15 points, gave the Tigers a 13-11 lead with a layup midway through the second quarter.
Jacy Abii, who led the Redhawks with 12 points hit a runner and then scored inside to take a 15-14 lead and Liberty would not trail again.
The lead was 19-16 at halftime and they held Mt. Pleasant to just four points in the third quarter, as Keyera Roseby knocked down a 3-pointer and Abii hit a putback to take a 27-20 lead at the end of three quarters.
Liberty effectively ended it within a 30-second span early in the fourth, when Za’naiha Hensley scored inside, then converted a putback, and Abii stole the ball and hit the layup and it was suddenly 35-21 with 5:25 left.
Mt. Pleasant tried to stage a comeback, and while it got back to within 10, that was as close as it would get.
