All season long, Frisco ISD has made a statement that, top to bottom, it plays the best volleyball in the state.
It made its point when during the regular season, where nine of the 12 teams advanced to the playoffs, and the remaining three might have also made the cut had they been in districts outside their FISD rivals.
The Class 5A bi-district round featured four head-to-head meetings between FISD programs, meaning half of those teams would see their seasons come to an end, but four were guaranteed to advance.
Those fortunate ones were 9-5A champion Wakeland, 10-5A champion Liberty, as well as Reedy and Lone Star out of 9-5A. Panther Creek, the lone FISD Class 4A team, also won its opener.
In their inaugural season, the Panthers followed up the first playoff victory in their history with their second on Thursday, and on Friday, the Class 5A foursome also advanced with victories in the area finals.
Wakeland, the No. 1 team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll, improved to 31-4 as it rolled to a 25-8, 25-5, 25-9 sweep of Bryan Adams at Carrollton Newman Smith High School.
It was a balanced effort for the Wolverines, who got nine kills each from Jessica Jones and Rachel Dickerson. Jones also recorded four blocks, Audrey Clark had 14 assists and four aces and Sarah Pfiffner also dealt out13 assists.
That sets up a battle of district champions, as next up for Wakeland is Liberty (26-13), who took care of business in a 25-12, 25-14, 25-5 sweep of Hillcrest in its area round playoff match at Carrollton R.L. Turner High School.
M.J. McCurdy paced the offense with 10 kills, with Grace Payne and Jaden Harris each adding eight.
The Redhawks hurt Hillcrest behind the service line with 12 aces, with Brooklyn Shelton recording six and Mandy Duckworth adding four.
Shelton also had a team-high 11 digs, while McKenna Gildon and Gabbi Fasciano tallied 19 and 13 assists, respectively.
The battle of district champions will take place next Monday or Tuesday at a time and place to be determined.
The other 5A regional quarterfinal match will feature a pair of teams very familiar with one another in Lone Star and Reedy, who tied for second in 9-5A during the regular season, splitting their head-to-head meetings along the way.
The Rangers (26-10) took care of business against Poteet with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-12 victory on Friday at Plano East Senior High School.
Amani Mason recorded a team-high 17 kills, with Faith Harris adding 11 to pace the attack.
Tiffany Lam and Taylor McGee dished out 19 and 14 assists, respectively, while on defense, Emilee Prochaska had five digs and Tori Green delivered four blocks.
The Lions earned a 25-13, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of Woodrow Wilson on Friday at Berkner High School.
Halle Schroder led the attack with 10 kills, followed by Reese Miller with six and Gracie Cagle with five.
Cagle also tallied 21 assists and three aces, while Ella Gamber had a team-high eight digs.
Lone Star and Reedy will meet in the rubber match, and the most important of the season to date in the Class 5A Region II quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Plano Senior High School.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.