The Frisco Wakeland girls soccer team got off to the start that it wanted in Thursday’s Class 5A bi-district game against The Colony. Then, the Lady Wolverines showed just how good they are defensively when holding a two-goal lead.
The Lady Wolverines came into the game with 12 shutouts and allowed eight goals all season. Although the Lady Cougars created more scoring chances as the game moved along, two goals by Wakeland in the first seven minutes proved too much for The Colony to overcome in a 2-0 loss at Hawk Stadium.
"Our defense, it keeps us in games, gives us a chance to do a lot of things," said Jimmie Lankford. "We can defend with four, whereas a lot of people have to defend with eight. Then, our keeper back there, is extremely hard to beat. Just give them a lot of credit. They're the rock to our team."
It was a fast start by the Lady Wolverines.
Wakeland’s transition game put tremendous pressure on The Colony defense. That aspect of the Lady Wolverines’ game led to a mistake by the Lady Cougars. A back pass that was misplayed by The Colony allowed sophomore Bella James to run unabated toward the goal and she kicked the ball into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead just over three minutes in.
The Lady Wolverines were as just as potent offensively when awarded a set piece. Pehr Sophia took a free kick and placed it perfectly to the right of the net. Faith Bell connected on a header to increase the Wakeland advantage to 2-0 with 33:01 left in the first half.
Trailing by two goals, The Colony generated a couple of quality scoring chances later in the half.
Shelby Smith broke into the middle of the Wakeland defense and had a one-on-one with Lady Wolverine goalkeeper Drew Stover. Smith fell as she attempted to clear Stover, although some fans were calling for a trip. Moments later, Olivia Howard, the Lady Cougars’ all-time leading goal scorer, kicked a hard shot with her left foot onto goal, which was saved by Stover.
Wakeland quickly restored the momentum.
The Lady Wolverines generated several chances, but couldn’t increase their lead, twice striking the ball off the crossbar. McKenna Jenkins, a junior, kicked the ball off the finger tips off Lady Cougar goalkeeper Cadence Tischler and then directed off the crossbar.
The Lady Wolverines (16-2-3) await the winner of Friday’s match between Carrollton Creekview and Dallas Sunset in the area round, scheduled for next Monday and Tuesday.
The Colony, meanwhile, saw its season come to an end. It was a season in which the Lady Cougars finished third in District 10-5A and defeated then-Class 5A’s No. 5 Wylie East, 3-1. And, given the amount of talent within its sophomore and junior classes, The Colony (14-6-5) should be right back in the mix for a playoff berth next year.
