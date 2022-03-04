GARLAND—The Memorial boys basketball team made its inaugural appearance at the Class 5A Region 2 tournament on Friday, but their performance was more akin to that of seasoned veterans.
The Warriors jumped on Mt. Pleasant from almost the opening tip to seize control and they never relinquished it as they rolled to a 72-54 victory in a regional semifinal game at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
Memorial, the No. 5 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A poll, improves to 33-3 and advances to the regional championship gae where it will take on No. 2 Kimball at 1 p.m. Saturday back at the Culwell Center.
The Knights had secured their spot in the regional finals with a 72-44 rout of Lufkin earlier in the night.
The Tigers (22-10) got off to a solid start, as Payton Chism, who had a game-high 21 points, scored twice and a putback by Reggie Webster gave them an early 6-4 lead.
The rest of the opening quarter belonged to the Warriors, who would hold Mt. Pleasant without a point for the next six minutes.
Mason Wujek tied it with a pair of free throws, Leon Horner knocked down a 3-pointer, Avery Jackson converted a reverse layup and Isaiah Foster drained a trey to open a 14-6 lead.
With the defense doing its job, Memorial continued to cash in, as Drew Steffe hit a fadeaway jumper and Horner, Foster and Jackson added free throws to cap a 16-0 run that made it 20-6 early in the second quarter.
Chism momentarily stemmed the tide with the first of his five 3-pointers, but Horner and Jackson countered with back-to-back buckets and Wujek converted a putback to push the advantage to 26-9.
The Warriors’ balanced lineup continued to take their turns in the starring role, as Steffe splashed a pair of 3-pointers and added two free throws as part of a personal 8-2 run as the lead swelled to 34-15.
The Tigers tried to hang around, as Chism hit a trey and Edward Wilder and Kelcey Morris scored inside to cut it to 36-22, but Memorial countered in the final two minutes, as Jackson knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and Foster followed with another as the Warriors took a commanding 45-22 lead into halftime.
Though both teams were cold coming out of the locker room, Horner hit a jumper and Wujek and Steffe turned offensive rebounds into points to maintain a 51-27 advantage.
Chism tried to keep the Tigers in it, as he scored eight straight points, including two 3-pointers, but Memorial continued to answer, and layups by Horner and Cooper Mendel gave them a 59-37 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
With both teams in foul trouble, Mt. Pleasant set out to make the Warriors earn it at the free throw line down the stretch.
While Memorial was not perfect, it did convert 10-of-14 free throws in the quarter and Colin Morton sank a 3-pointer, the lone field goal of the final frame, to put the cherry on top of the 72-54 win as they moved within one win of their first trip to the state tournament.
