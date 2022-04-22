FC Dallas will travel to face Sporting Kansas City in the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on May 10 at 7:30 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+. The two teams will meet for the fifth time in U.S. Open Cup competition. The all-time MLS series record between the two clubs is 28-27-13 and 0-4-0 in Open Cup matches.
FC Dallas will travel to face Sporting Kansas City in the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on May 10 at 7:30 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.
The two teams will meet for the fifth time in U.S. Open Cup competition. The all-time MLS series record between the two clubs is 28-27-13 and 0-4-0 in Open Cup matches.
FC Dallas is 36-21-6 all-time in Open Cup matches picking up its most recent victory with a 2-1 win over Tulsa FC on April 19 at Toyota Stadium.
FC DALLAS U.S. OPEN CUP HISTORY
FC Dallas won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 1997 and 2016 and was the runner-up in 2005 and 2007. In 2019, FC Dallas shutout Oklahoma City Energy FC 4-0 in the fourth-round match at Westcott Field but was eliminated by New Mexico United in the Round of 16. FC Dallas has a 36-21-6 record all-time in the U.S. Open Cup.
2022 U.S. OPEN CUP PURSE
The 2022 U.S. Open Cup winner will earn $300,000 in prize money, a berth in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy – one of the oldest nationally-contested trophies in American team sports – now on permanent display at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The runner-up will earn $100,000, while the team that advances the furthest from each lower division will take home a $25,000 cash prize.
HOW ROUND OF 32 MATCHUPS WERE DETERMINED
Teams were pooled geographically into groups of four, with the Division I clubs first entering the competition placed in different groups. A random draw determined the pairings within each group. Instances where a logical geographic fit didn’t exist in determining the groups were resolved by random selection.
THE PATH AHEAD
The business end of the 2022 Open Cup will round into view as the 16 winners from the Round of 32 will square off in late May. A draw to determine Round of 16 hosts and match-ups will be held following the conclusion of Round of 32 play. U.S. Soccer will announce details for the Draw at a later date.
May 10-11: Round of 32
May 12: Round of 16/Quarterfinal draw
May 24-25: Round of 16
June 21-22: Quarterfinals
July 26-27: Semifinals
Sept 6, 7, 13 or 14: Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final
The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third-longest continuously run national cup tournament.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.