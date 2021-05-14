This has been a season of firsts for the Memorial softball program.
The Warriors secured their inaugural playoff appearance, and when the regular season concluded, they had added their first district championship.
Next up was the first playoff win, first postseason series victory and trips to the area finals and regional quarterfinals.
On Thursday, however, Memorial endured another new experience and that is the sting of having a season ended in the playoffs.
Prosper Rock Hill, a first-year program itself, exploded for six runs in the sixth inning to turn a tie game into a 7-1 victory to secure a sweep in their Class 5A Region II quarterfinal best-of-3 series at Rock Hill High School.
The Blue Hawks (28-6) advance to the regional semifinals to take on either Hallsville or Royse City, while the Warriors’ historical run comes to an end with a 18-6 mark.
With its back against the wall, Memorial struck first when Payton Newlin belted a solo home run to give them a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Rock Hill took advantage of a couple of Warrior errors to tie it in the bottom of the third and it would stay that way until the later innings.
The bottom of the sixth got off to an ominous start when the Blue Hawks’ leadoff hitter reached on an error. Jolie Malan singled, but Memorial did get the second out of the frame.
But Rock Hill delivered in the clutch from there, as Taylor Hagen singled to load the bases, Leah Rinehart walked in a run to give them the lead and Tristalyn Lee and Emma Klaire Hill came through with two-run singles to make it 7-1 and that would hold up until the end.
Grace Berlage picked up the win on the mound for the Blue Hawks, giving up four hits and striking out 10 without surrendering a free pass.
Sarah Overholtzer took the hard-luck loss, striking out six in six innings and not allowing an earned run.
WEDNESDAY
Memorial got off to the start it wanted to in the series opener on Wednesday, but it was Prosper Rock Hill who had the final word, using a big fifth inning to propel it to a 6-2 victory at Memorial High School.
At the regional quarterfinal stage, it is often teams that take advantage of an opponent’s mistakes that are successful, and the Warriors did that in the bottom of the first inning.
Bri Gomez drew a leadoff walk and Jaci Armond followed with a single. Peyton Chianese drove in a run when she reached on an error and Gracelyn Taylor plated another on a ground out to open a 2-0 lead.
The Blue Hawks were held without a hit during the first two innings, but broke the drought in a big way when Camila Spriggs belted a solo home run to lead off the third to cut the deficit in half.
It stayed that way until the top of the fifth, when Rock Hill erupted for five runs.
Tristalyn Lee got things started with a double and Spriggs followed with a RBI single to tie it at 2-2. Emma Hill then singled and Veronica Cully walked to load the bases.
The Blue Eagles pushed across a pair of runs on wild pitches, Jolie Malan had a run-scoring base hit and Taylor Hagen added a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 6-2.
Hagen did the job on the mound for Rock Hill, going all seven innings and striking out nine while allowing five hits and no earned runs.
She did have to pitch out of some jams, though, as Memorial tried to stage a rally.
The Warriors had two runners on in the fifth, had the bases loaded with no outs in the sixth, and again had two aboard in the seventh, but came away empty each time as the Blue Eagles held on for the opening win.
