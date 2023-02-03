This is the point in the season where basketball teams try to make a final run for district championships and playoff berths.
This year, some of those teams will be making that final push with tired legs.
Due to the inclement weather that hit the area during the past week, teams were left scrambling trying to put together make-up schedules after having this past Tuesday’s games pushed back.
That is a particularly pressing issue for the girls teams, who face the district certification deadline on Friday, which could make playing on consecutive days a possibility.
Here is a look at some of the local races going into the final week.
5A Girls
The bi-district round with 9-5A and 10-5A looks like it will have a very heavy Frisco ISD feel, with as many as seven teams positioned to make the playoffs.
Lone Star (10-1) had been rolling right along in 9-5A until getting knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten by Reedy (5-6) last Friday.
That dropped the Rangers back into a tie atop the standings with The Colony (10-1), with those teams scheduled to meet on Friday to likely determine the district champion and top seed.
With Frisco (8-3) entrenched in third place, Reedy’s big upset of Lone Star gave them the slight edge over Creekview (4-7) and Newman Smith (4-7).
There are still two head-to-head meetings that could determine the final spot, as the Lions were set to host the Mustangs on Friday, with Creekview returning home to face Newman Smith on Tuesday.
Whoever emerges with the fourth seed will face a tough challenge in the opening round, where Liberty (9-1) and Memorial (8-1) are still battling to determine the district champion and top seed.
The two teams, who have each been to the state tournament in the last two years, split the head-to-head meetings, meaning an additional seeding game could be in the future if there is time to do so.
Lebanon Trail (6-3) needed just one win or one Centennial (3-6) loss to lock up its first playoff berth in program history, while Heritage (5-5) is in the driver’s seat to claim the fourth spot, having already swept the Titans.
On the other side of the bracket, Mesquite ISD is making history, as Poteet, West Mesquite and North Mesquite have already secured playoff berths.
The Pirates are closing in on their first district title in four years, the Wranglers are back in the postseason for the first time since 2020 and the Stallions broke a drought that stretches back to 2009.
That trio will likely be favored in the bi-district round before meeting FISD teams in the area round.
4A Girls
Sunnyvale is undefeated in 14-4A at 10-0 and is rolling toward its seventh consecutive district championship.
The Raiders, the No. 8 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 4A state rankings, have advanced three rounds deep in each of the last three seasons, and are the only team in the top 15 of the TABC state poll.
In its inaugural season, Panther Creek is not only on its way to the playoffs, last week’s buzzer-beating win over Van Alstyne put it in line to win the 11-4A championship.
6A Girls
The bi-district round will once again pit 9-6A, which includes the Garland and Wylie ISD teams, and 10-6A, made up of Mesquite and Rockwall ISD, as well as Royse City, North Forney and Tyler Legacy.
The 9-6A title was set to be determined on Friday when undefeated Sachse (13-0) takes on Wylie (12-1).
The Mustangs rolled to a 51-28 victory in the first meeting, but the Pirates do have the home court advantage in the rematch.
The top seed out of 9-6A looks likely to face Tyler Legacy in the opening round.
The top three spots in 10-6A are still up for grabs with Horn (8-2), Royse City (7-2) and Rockwall (7-3) battling it out.
The only head-to-head meeting remaining is scheduled for Tuesday when the Jaguars host the Bulldogs.
Rockwall swept Horn during the regular season, but was swept by Royse City. The Jaguars defeated the Bulldogs in the first meeting and another win could be enough to lift them to the district title and top seed.
That could bring about a first-round match-up with Rowlett (8-6), who is competing with Lakeview (8-5) and Wylie East (9-4) for the final two spots.
The Patriots defeated the Eagles in the first meeting, and the rematch was scheduled for this past Tuesday, but was rescheduled. Though it has a slight edge, Wylie East also has work to do as it has games against both Lakeview and Rowlett still on the docket.
